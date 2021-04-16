AWLO Founder, Elisha Attai Appointed Nigeria Chairman, International Hospitality Institute

African Women in Leadership Organisation ( AWLO ) Founder, Dr Elisha Attai has been appointed as Global Partner, Baord Member and Chairman, Nigeria of the International Hospitality Institute and the American Hospitality Institute.

In a letter signed by Dr Jeffery O, President of the International Hospitality Institute, Dr Elisha was honoured with the appointment because of his consistent service to humanity.

According to Dr Jeffery ” On behalf of the International Hospitality Institute and the American Hospitality Institute, it is my pleasure to welcome Dr. Elisha Attai as our Global Partner, Board Member, and Chairman, Nigeria. ”

In his reponse, the AWLO founder stated ”

I am excited about this new opportunity and chapter in my service to Humanity. I give God all the Glory. Thank you IHI for finding me worthy to pilot the affairs of this great institute in Nigeria along with my dynamic team.

ABOUT IHI:

The International Hospitality Institute is a global advocacy, training, and standards organization for the hospitality industry. With offices in various countries, IHI is committed to fostering excellence in the hospitality industry worldwide. IHI will work to improve wage conditions and work climate for hospitality practitioners while also pushing for supportive corporate, legislative, and governmental policies on behalf of the industry’s stakeholders. The global hospitality industry includes hotels, resorts, restaurants, casinos, spas, bed and breakfasts, airbnbs, clubs, cruise ships, theme parks, hospitality schools, hospitality students, hotel companies, senior living centers, retirement communities, REITS, airlines, event planners, transportation companies, entertainment companies, and industry vendors and partners.

The core focus areas of the International Hospitality Institute are:

1. Training and certification of hospitality professionals

2. Recognition of excellence in the hospitality industry through the Julian Star Award which is issued in partnership with the American Hospitality Institute.

3. Function as a think-tank and advocacy organization to influence national policy for the benefit of the global hospitality industry.

4. Function as a bridge and ombudsman between national governments and the hospitality establishments in each country.

5. Establish core operational standards for the global hospitality industry.

6. Establish a unified global Code of conduct for the hospitality industry.

Email: Nigeria@interntaionalhospitalityinstitute.com

Like this: Like Loading...