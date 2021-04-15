Headline

Buhari Returns after 15 Days Medical Trip to London

Eric
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a 16-day trip to the United Kingdom (UK) for a medical check-up.

The President, who left Nigeria on Tuesday, March 30, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 4:45 pm on Thursday.

Those at the airport to welcome him included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello, and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others were the service chiefs, acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other presidential aides.

Eric

