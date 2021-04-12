MASSOB Faults Dambazau for Comparing IPOB, OPC to Boko Haram

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has attacked a former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Interior, Lt.Gen. Abdulraham Dambazau (retd.), for comparing the Indigenous People of Biafra, O’odua People’s Congress and other pro-Biafra agitators with a terrorist group, Boko Haram.

MASSOB described as unguided and reckless the utterances of the former minister, maintaining that such comments were also debasing and unprofessional.

It noted that it was Dambazau’s kinsmen who he described as Fulani herdsmen that were terrorising and destroying Nigeria.

Dambazau, speaking on Friday in Abuja at the inauguration of Army War College Nigeria Course 5/2021, said the proscribed IPOB and the OPC shared similarities with the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

He added that both the OPC and IPOB were making attempts to plunge the nation into an ethnic war.

But MASSOB in statement on Sunday by its National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, said for Dambazau to compare an internationally accredited terrorist group with self-determination organisations without condemning the atrocities of his kinsmen, Fulani herdsmen, across the country showed conspiracy and Jihadist agenda in the South.

The statement partly read, “It is a well known fact that IPOB, OPC, MASSOB and other self-determination groups in Nigeria are engaged in a legitimate self-determination struggle for our people’s liberation from the series of slavery the British yoked us with the Hausa Fulani-dominated Nigeria Enterprise with their Islamic and Sharia hostages.

“How can a man who has served in the military as Army General suddenly become myopic and exhibit loss of his sense of reasoning by comparing IPOB, OPC to Islamic terrorist Boko Haram?

“The Fulani from Sudan, Mali, Niger and Libya are now residents in Nigeria. They are in our rural villages as shoe menders, water well diggers, okada riders and tailors waiting to execute their plans of overtaking the Southern and Middle Belt regions.

“The coordinated synergy of all pro-independence agitators in Biafra, Oduduwa and Middle Belt lands will always resist the Fulani domination.

The Punch

