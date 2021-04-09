Prominent Nigerians Throng Late Yinka Odumakin’s Home in Solidarity

By Eric Elezuo

The Omole Estate home of late human rights activist, Yinka Odumakin, has been a beehive of activities since Saturday, April 3, 2021 when the death of the human rights fighter became public knowledge. On Tuesday, prominent Nigerians visited to express their condolences on the death of the activist, and solidarity with his wife, Joe Okei-Odumakin and the human rights world.

Among those whose presence were felt were Governor Kayode Fayemi, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, Lagos Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, Chief Dele Momodu, Senator Tokunboh Afikuyomi, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, Saheed Saito among others.

In his condolence message, the former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel said that the Yoruba nation has lost one of its most valuable lions, describing him as intelligent, suave bold, consistent and constant.

On his own part, the Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, who signed the condolence register in conjunction with his wife, was rhetorical in his condolence, asking ‘Oh death, where’s thy sting?”

Noting that Yinka will be greatly missed, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, said the deceased was a true Nigerian, patriotic and genuine.

Celebrated journalist, Dele Momodu, recounted how shock he was at the news of his death, going down memory lane to bring to the fore how they related at the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.

He noted that the title of Senior Advocate of the Masses conferred on late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, was initiated and carried out by Yinka and himself, saying that Yinka was fit to be an accomplished historian.

“Our bond was natural. The story would be told elsewhere,” Momodu noted in his condolence message.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, just like the deputy Governor used the opportunity to advise the Nigerian people to continue to be wary of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, saying that nobody should drop his guard as the disease is real and deadly.

More prominent Nigerians, on Wednesday paid condolence visit to the Odumakin residence to condole with Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin and the rest of the family on the death of their bread winner, and human rights activist, Yinka Odumakin.

Among very notable personalities that made their presence felt were Nobel Laurette, Prof. Wole Soyinka, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Dimeji Bankole, Chairman, BISCON Group, Prince Bisi Olatilo, Fuji music exponent, Pasuma Wonder, Trinity House Pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, Senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Iyiola Omisore and others.

In his message, Soyinka, the revered literary genius, was brief, but deep, describing the deceased as ‘a dogged fighter’ while Pastor Ighodalo commented on the fact that Odumakin was ‘a true compatriot, a committed fighter for freedom’ adding that his seed be blessed.

In his own words, Prince Olatilo eulogized Odumakin as a fighter till the very end, saying that the human rights world is consoled by the fact that he left very strong people behind.

Senator Bamidele noted that Odumakin was a typical example of the saying that everyone shall be remembered for what they have done, saying that the many good deeds Yinka is known for will outlived him, and make a way even for his generation yet unborn.

On Thursday, the likes of former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, who described Odumakin as selfless and principled to the end as well APC Women Leader, Mrs. Kemi Nelson among others, took their turns to visit the home of the departed activist.

Yinka Odumakin, on Friday, April 2, 2021 succumbed to death after a spirited fight against the dreaded COVID-19.

