Berkshire Institute of Directors Appoints Finance Strategist, Akinbiyi Oloko As Ambassador

By Eric Elezuo

Professionalism is the hallmark of determined, committed and dedicated achievers, and there are very few who belong to this category. Akinbiyi Oloko, better known a Biyi, is one of them; a professional, dedicated, hard working and a principal go-getter.

Based on the above, the Institute of Directors, Berkshire branch, has added a feather to the cap of the finance strategist by appointing him as one of its ambassadors to oversee members acquisitions.

Oloko’s appointment, which has been celebrated by the IoD via its LinkedIn handle, is as a result of his administrative doggedness and financial sagacity.

A Chartered Accountant by training, with hands in taxation matters as well as means of generating stressless income, Oloko is not just a distinguished egghead, but one whose boardroom experience cuts across the Private and Public Sectors without forgetting the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

A classic entrepreneur as well as an accommodating public servant, Oloko’s expertise and down to earth attributes have seen him establishing and growing to a great height the Stephen Simeon Limited, an international Advisory business with presence in the UK and Africa, where he sits atop as the Chief Executive Officer.

Apart from holding sway in the private sector, Oloko was the Special Adviser to former Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Internal Generated Revenue. His zeal to duties and tangible achievements have remained a reference years after he left the office. He believes in sensitisation, making the public aware of the reasons behind why they should part with their hard earned money. He had therefore won people to his side because his sensitisation programmes essentially aimed at educating and enlightening the people on the importance of regular payment of tax.

“There are many benefits in paying taxes which include provision of infrastructure, good water supply, provision of health care facilities, good education among others. Regular payment of tax would make the government fulfill its electoral promises to the people” he was quoted as saying during one of his outings.

With over 30 years experience of successfully leading and managing business transformation projects, business start-up projects, business turnaround projects and market entry projects in Europe, Africa and Middle East (EMEA), Oloko is the man when it comes to business engagements and developments. He has no records of hangovers or comebacks.

He is also endowed with an excellent reputation as a leading expert in business recovery and business turnaround and has been recommended as a leading financial expert in recovering businesses from near terminal situations for many years. He has proved, over the years that business development, may be a task, but definitely a surmountable task. He has employed discipline, focus and foresight in all he had ever been involved in.

In addition to all academic and course oriented qualifications trailing his brilliant career, Oloko is UK-registered Chartered Accountant (FCA, FCCA) and UK Certified SAP Consultant. His years of international project and executive experience in finance systems, business turnaround and start-ups span over 30 years. It is therefore little wonder that he performed senior advisory roles in high flying organisations such as KPMG, EY and CSC (now DXB).

More of his roles include Africa Leadership engagements in market entry advisory, business turnaround, business development, business start-ups and Programme Management. It is also worthy of note that he has in his kitty sub-sovereign cabinet level experience with profitable portfolios in Internal Revenue Generation, Budgeting and Planning.

That is not all, he also boasts of industry experience, covering the fields of telecommunications, public sector, utilities, SME, Fintech, FMCG, Venture Capital and Private Equity.

Oloko is a member of veritable international organisations such as the Institute of Directors, ICAEW London and South East Regional Strategy Board and volunteer School Governor.

He is an active volunteer in the Berkshire region where he is School Governor and a Parish Councillor. He is an active regional member of the ICAEW and a trustee for SolarBrite – an international educational charity.

Oloko’s contribution to national development cannot be over emphasized, and still in his prime, he has a promise for more high profile contributions as well as advancement of the human race, with special emphasis in the financial world.

He is a deliberately wonderful family man, blessed with a wife and adorable children.

