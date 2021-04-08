More Prominent Nigerians Pay Condolence Visit to the Odumakins

By Eric Elezuo

More prominent Nigerians, on Wednesday paid condolence visit to the Odumakin residence to condole with Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin and the rest of the family on the death of their bread winner, and human rights activist, Yinka Odumakin.

Among very notable personalities that made their presence felt were Nobel Laurette, Prof. Wole Soyinka, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Dimeji Bankole, Chairman, BISCON Group, Prince Bisi Olatilo, Fuji music exponent, Pasuma Wonder, Trinity House Pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, Senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele and others.

In his message, Soyinka, the revered literary genius, was brief, but deep, describing the deceased as ‘a dogged fighter’ while Pastor Ighodalo commented on the fact that Odumakin was ‘a true compatriot, a committed fighter for freedom’ adding that his seed be blessed.

In his own words, Prince Olatilo eulogized Odumakin as a fighter till the very end, saying that the human rights world is consoled by the fact that he left very strong people behind.

Senator Bamidele noted that Odumakin was a typical example of the saying that everyone shall be remembered for what they have done, saying that the many good deeds Yinka is known for will outlived him, and make a way even for his generation yet unborn.

Yinka Odumakin, on Friday, April 2, 2021 succumbed to death after a spirited fight against the dreaded COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...