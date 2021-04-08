Buhari Dissolves, Reconstitutes Governing Councils of Five Federal Universities

By Eric Elezuo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution and reconstitution of the Governing Council of five Federal universities in the country. They include the University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Port Harcourt and the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerekoko.

Members of the councils, who were drawn from across the six geopolitical regions of the country are five in number for each University.

According to statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Arc. Sunny S. T. Echono, all the Governing Council members will be inaugurated on April 19, 2021 by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu at the auditorium of the National Universities Commission, Aja Nwachukwu House on Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, by 11am.

See below the full list of the members for the various institutions:

