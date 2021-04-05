Lagos Police Arrest Wanted Cultist for Killing Policeman, Others

A suspected cultist, Segun Agodo, has been arrested for allegedly killing a policeman and other murder cases in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Sunday that Segun, who had been on the wanted list of the command, was arrested during a surveillance patrol led by the Divisional Police Officer, Sagamu Road Division, CSP Adekunle Omisakin, adding that two locally-made revolver pistols, among other weapons, were recovered from the suspect.

Adejobi said, “Police detectives attached to the Sagamu Road Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, along Sagamu Road, Ikorodu, on Sunday, April 4, 2021, around 10am, apprehended a wanted serial killer and cultist, Segun Agodo, in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

“Segun, a senior member of the Eiye Confraternity, had been on the run for a while since he got the wind that he had been declared wanted by the police for his atrocities in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. But he was sighted in Ikorodu on Sunday, April 4, 2021, while the DPO, Sagamu Road Division, and his men were on surveillance patrol around Ikorodu.

“The suspect, who has been fingered in many murder cases, including the alleged killing of a policeman in Ikorodu, was arrested in possession of two locally-made revolver pistols loaded with seven and 14 cartridges, one axe, some cutlasses and assorted charms.”

Similarly, the PPRO said police detectives attached to the Alakuko Division, on Friday, April 2, 2021, around 5.30am, arrested one Sola Akinwole, 27, when he and his gang members were robbing at a car/motorcycle shop located at Amje bus stop in the Alakuko area of the state.

“The police detectives raced to the scene while responding to a distress call from the shop. The suspected armed robbers had shot one of the guards at the shop, Tairu Baba, 20, before the police arrived at the scene. One locally-made pistol and four cartridges were recovered from the suspect,” Adejobi said.

