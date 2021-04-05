Capt. Hosa Okunbo’s Son in-Law Becomes New Olu Of Warri

It was a bitter sweet moment today for the Itsekiris as the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom officially announced the passing of the 20th Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli and went on to declare that an Olu of Warri designate has been chosen.

The announcement of Olu Ogiame’s passing was followed by 20 cannon shots signifying that 20 Olus had reigned so far.

Thereafter, the Iyatsere pronounced a mourning period of three lunar months throughout the Itsekiri nation during which there shall be no drumming, dancing or merrymaking of any kind anywhere while all Itsekiri sons and daughters must tie their wrapper upside down for the duration of the mourning period.

An Olu of Warri designate, Prince Itieyinoritsetsola Emiko, was also announced and introduced to the people.

The new Olu of Warri is Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko who is the sonin-law of billionaire businessman, Captain Hosa Okunbo

Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko was born on 2nd April 1984 to Ogiame Atuwatse II the Olu of Warri (prior to his ascending the throne) & Olori Gladys Durorike Emiko, in Warri, Nigeria.

He got his basic education from NNPC Primary school in Warri and for his secondary education, he went on to Adesoye College, Offa, Kwara State during the period 1995 to 2001.

Continuing his interest for studying and progressing, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko got admitted to Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA where he bagged his Bachelors of Arts majoring in International Studies & Political Science, while minoring in History & Economics from 2002 to 2006.

He went further to earn a Masters of Science in Management, from Case Western Reserve University in 2007.

He returned to Nigeria for his mandatory NYSC in 2008 where he served in the Public Affairs Department of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS).

Between 2009 – 2010 he worked as an officer as Shell Nigeria Closed Pension Fund Administrator (SNCFPA) and Sahara Energy. 2010-2012 as Government Relations Officer.

Prince Tsola Emiko, a serial entrepreneur is the founder of NobleNigerian Ltd and Coral Curator Ltd. He is a Director, Ocean Marine Security Ltd and Directors, Gulf of Guinea Ltd and Vessellink Nig Ltd.

Prince Tsola Emiko is a loving and caring husband to Mrs Ivie Uhunoma Emiko and an inspiring father to Oritsetsemiaye, Oritsetemisan & Oritsetimeyin Emiko.

