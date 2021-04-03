The Enigma Called Chief Deinde Fernandez
THE MAIN BUILDING
The original structure was substantially altered by the owner, Ambassador Fernandez, a perfectionist who wanted to create an architectural wonder.
In other lands, The Peninsula would probably have been a museum. It is so monumental that even the richest man in the world would be intimidated by its sheer size and presence.
A giant door about four inches thick with glowing crest, with eerie inscriptions of a confraternity, welcomes the visitor.
The King of the house is a traditional African who romanticizes the beliefs and religion of his forbears.
He was a titled member of Yoruba’s highest cult, The Ogboni, which conferred on him one of its topmost titles, Oluwo.
Inside the house, his paraphernalia adorn a lot of the portraits. Like most Africans whose attitude to religion are syncretic, he respects religions of his people, especially Islam and Christianity.
Chief Fernandez is a proud descendant of the Olumegbon Family in Lagos, whose ancestry dates back to the 17th Century. They are Muslims and this is well represented in the Fernandez home.
As you turn the fat knob of the main door and push, the heavy artefact inwards, a portrait of a praying Muslim confronts you.
It is a symbol of the Olumegbon Clan which Fernandez holds very dear to heart. If you turn left, you will see a waiting room, if you turn right, a passage leads to an office where a stuff lioness stares at you, many portraits of African heroes like Nelson Mandela and Obafemi Awolowo greet you.
The whole building is alike a well-choreographed orchestra. Every room is a coordinated work of art. No space is wasted . Every choice decoration is special and stylish.
A great deal of time, energy, effort, imagination, creativity and money most have gone into tendering such a stupendous edifice.
There is the ubiquitous Caretaker, Jack, an elderly African from Burkina Faso who has worked with Chief for twenty years. There is Joan, the burly Brazilian, who overseers the great task of keeping the exterior clean. There are two Housekeepers: Jackie and Sara two friendly ladies. And the jetset guys who make things happen: Charles a Greek and karim, an Algerian; the fly all over the world with or without the influential Chief.
SEEING IS BELIEVING
The best novelist in the world would find it had to describe The Peninsula. Where does one begin? The bedroom? The Guest section mainly reserved for special people. The parlous with their rainbows of elegant colours?…only pictures can tell the stories.
A WANDER’S DELIGHT
A walk through The Peninsula is a big journey. As you move from one part to another, you experience an epic feeling in form of streams of consciousness and flashes of inspiration. Take Examples of these notes:
Doors: There are doors everywhere, over 200 in the whole palace. Each bears an emblem, which is the map of Africa. Fernandez is one man who is proud of his heritage. The doors of various shapes and sizes. The wardrobes have similar doors. In them neatly arranged dresses, shoes, bags, caps , ties and belts from the world’s greatest designers-Valentino, Lnvin, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ralph Lauren, Escade, Bruno Magli, Bally, Channel, Ungaro, John Lobb, Bucheron, Sulka, Jhane Barnes, Gucci, Sratton Crooke…
The door handles were made in California. On each of the faceplates is inscribed” Agbo Meji kii Momi Nikoto ( Two rams cannot drink from same bucket). And there are African maps on everything, including hinges.
WINES
Chief Fernandez is obviously a great connoisseur of vintage wines. He keeps a cellar where esoteric wines assault the senses. His wife told the French Court that his Wine Collection is worth over $1million.
His wine list include: Maisons Marques & Domaines-Oakland (1990), Corton Granay Grand Cru (1996), Chateau Cheval Blanc (1985) Sauternnes (1990) etc. The one that takes the cake is Cristal Champagne Loius Roederer, a millennium Champagne, 2000 bottles of which were produced for worldwide enjoyment. Chief has four bottles of the wine resting peacefully inside some massive caskets.
migrated to the United States of America on June 8, 1954, he was barely 18. Like many young men of those days, America held out so much promise as the fabled land of opportunities
Before his epic journey, he had spent time at various popular schools in Lagos like The Holy Cross, Saint Gregory’s and C.M.S Grammar School. Even at that early stage, he was well known for his incredible height. And he was a hussler, who tried to give himself a good life. He had a troublesome bicycle at Greg’s, the tyres of which were always going flat. Unknown to him then, he was destined for greatness.
America would turn his ambitious dreams into reality. Two years after the eagle landed, Fernandez made his first million. According to close sources, the money came from the most unexpected place – Jos, Nigeria. The sociable man had ordered for some Bauxite Ore, which was in dire demand in America. The mineral laid fallow in Jos. All he had to do was to arrange its shipment to America. By the time it came, Fernandez was on his way to being one of the world’s richest men
Money begets money. Fernandez understood this very well. He started thinking of how to recycle his wealth and make i bigger. He would touch a few other good businesses. He would meet kings and Presidents. The African Prince would begin to carry his height proudly like a true blue blood. He would be crowned all over the world as King Midas and as an international negotiator, a quintessential peacemaker. The colour of his skin will matter less.
Years later, he would go into oil exploration and make it so big. He would be named Ambassador of other nations but his own country, for his people are not known to support success. They relish in backbiting and Self destruction He would build a TOWER FERNANDEZ in his native Lagos Island. But pancake trying women would soon constitute a nuisance in his neighbourhood. And, he dared not complain, or they would tell him “Baba onile gogoro, o wa gbele ru” (the owner of a tall building, why not carry the house on your head). He would try to start some factories in Nigeria, but government bureaucracy would knock him out. He had other bitter encounters
And, he stopped doing business with Nigeria. The story of Fernandez is an epic. He would establish a solid reputation as ‘Mr Fix It. His name would reverberate across the world as a diplomat of diplomats. At the United Nations. friends and colleagues would come to see him as an avuncular figure Nations would engage his services, in order to make the near impossible possible. And he is so efficient, smooth and dashing. His business card today reads:
CHIEF ANTONIO DEINDE FERNANDEZ
Grand Officier de l’Ordre
National du Leopard
Grand Officier de l’Ordre du Mono Commandeur de l’Ordre National du
Merite du Gabon
Officier du Ouissam Alaouite Grand Officier de l’Ordre du Merite
Centrafricain
Ambassador. Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs
The interior bears the indelible signature of the wealthy business mogul, everywhere you turn around this chateau, you are arrested by its sheer elegance and style.
Fernandez, the guardian of panache and prosperity travels in style. He has six topnotch private jets. His fleet includes two Gulfstream G4 and 900 Boeing.
He worked hard and spent money to live a qualitative, stylish life!