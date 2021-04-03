The Enigma Called Chief Deinde Fernandez

By Michael Effiong

Born to Mr Camut Akinwale and Mrs Juliana Francis, Chief Ambassador Antonio Diende Fernandez’s love for his culture and tradition was unmistakable. Little wonder he held the traditional title of Apesin Ola (inije Onimu) of Egbaland.

In an article for Ovation International Magazine, a sister publication of The Boss, Kunle Bakare described him thus “Renowned and well-known round the globe, tall, dark and refined man of commerce is an embodiment of good form, surrounding himself with exquisite things money alone cannot buy.

The Peninsula: Private Island of Chief Fernandez

“With his eyes for details and uncommon panache, Ambassador Deinde Fernandez towers anywhere. Romaticised by most Nigeria’s richest men and women, his is the icing on the elaborately decorated multi-tier cake.

Bashorun Dele Momodu with Chief Fernandez and wife, Aduke

“Holy Cross, Lagos was where he began his education. He moved on to CMS Grammar School, Bariga and St Gregory’s College, Obalende (Both in Lagos) for secondary education. Brookklyn College and St John’s University were the tertiary institutions he attended”.

Fernandez was rich. His wife, Aduke claimed in court that he is worth 600 million pounds and had interests in gold and diamond mines as well as oil fields.

It was also stated that he had interests in such companies as Sandcat Petroleum Limited, Sanantonio Limited, Petro-Inett Limited, Sandcat Enterprises, Inuola Limited, View Limited, Sandcat Goldfields Limited, Voguehope Limited, Woods Limited and Petro-Inett Equatorial Guinea Limited.

He had bank accounts in Scotland, Ireland, Switzerland, France, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands, USA and Belgium.

In addition, he had kilometres of diamond plants in Angola and was Ambassador at-large for Congo, Angola and Mozambique as well as United Nation’s Permanent Representative for the Central African Republic.

Fernandez was the shining light who had friends in the highest echelons of society, mixing with super heavyweights. The beloved US President, J.F. Kennedy was a friend. Also, President George Bush Snr. President Gnassinbge Eyadema and President Samora Michel were members of his inner circle.

The stamp of luxury and splendor were trademarks of the high chief’s fancy as well as “classy and timeless possessions”.

He had this magnificent yacht called Yemoja, a two-storey wonder which had spectacular sitting and dining rooms, a lavish master bedroom. Two baths, two children’s rooms, a gym, entertainment centre among other heavenly paraphernalia.

The owner’s suite had an exquisite sitting room area, his and hers bathrooms, walk-in wardrobes and a lavish bedroom. The yacht’s magnificent stairway spans three decks and has carved antelope heads in the balustrade.

”The Goddess of the sea” which is what Yemoja translates to in Yoruba language, was designed by F. de Voogt, built by Van Lent with interior creatively crafted by Lavor. It had dominant African themes, lion skin rug and statues of warriors are prominently displayed on special carpets or white washed paneling.

If you are already gushing at the sheer beauty of this spectacular yacht, wait till you read the details of his outstanding paradise, an island in New York United States of America.

The island had everything including a fire service station and a long bridge leading to his magnificent, eye-popping mansion-The Penninsula

Lavishly decorated rooms, with golden balustrades, dining rooms with golden chandeliers, it is splendor at its highest.

When the water level is high, the state’of the- art -cars are automatically raised above sea level, protecting all the objects on ground.

In an article titled “ Welcome to the Peninsula” by The Boss Publisher for Ovation International, he revealed that the road to The Peninsula is like the road to heaven.

According to the writer “:It will take a determined traveler to meander his way to the very vast well-raid roads to the very last of the islands. Even then, only privileged few are allowed to drive or walk (most likely) on that beautiful road with several awe-inspiring bridges.

“Stern-faced security men stop all visitors, including the domestic staff for a brief chat. Driving the owner’s car is not guarantee of a smooth sail. Such is the elaborate security network on the island.

“As soon as the traveler passes through the proverbial eye of the needle, he is confronted by some little islands, in various degrees of opulence, each belonging to different categories of super rich.

“As you continue to rigmarole your way through the labryrinthine setting, you begin to imagine what your final destination holds in store for you. When you eventually arrive, you cannot but agree that the king himself lives here: It is indeed, Gatsby Country.

THE MAIN BUILDING

The original structure was substantially altered by the owner, Ambassador Fernandez, a perfectionist who wanted to create an architectural wonder.

In other lands, The Peninsula would probably have been a museum. It is so monumental that even the richest man in the world would be intimidated by its sheer size and presence.

A giant door about four inches thick with glowing crest, with eerie inscriptions of a confraternity, welcomes the visitor.

The King of the house is a traditional African who romanticizes the beliefs and religion of his forbears.

He was a titled member of Yoruba’s highest cult, The Ogboni, which conferred on him one of its topmost titles, Oluwo.

Inside the house, his paraphernalia adorn a lot of the portraits. Like most Africans whose attitude to religion are syncretic, he respects religions of his people, especially Islam and Christianity.

Chief Fernandez is a proud descendant of the Olumegbon Family in Lagos, whose ancestry dates back to the 17th Century. They are Muslims and this is well represented in the Fernandez home.

As you turn the fat knob of the main door and push, the heavy artefact inwards, a portrait of a praying Muslim confronts you.

It is a symbol of the Olumegbon Clan which Fernandez holds very dear to heart. If you turn left, you will see a waiting room, if you turn right, a passage leads to an office where a stuff lioness stares at you, many portraits of African heroes like Nelson Mandela and Obafemi Awolowo greet you.

The whole building is alike a well-choreographed orchestra. Every room is a coordinated work of art. No space is wasted . Every choice decoration is special and stylish.

A great deal of time, energy, effort, imagination, creativity and money most have gone into tendering such a stupendous edifice.

There is the ubiquitous Caretaker, Jack, an elderly African from Burkina Faso who has worked with Chief for twenty years. There is Joan, the burly Brazilian, who overseers the great task of keeping the exterior clean. There are two Housekeepers: Jackie and Sara two friendly ladies. And the jetset guys who make things happen: Charles a Greek and karim, an Algerian; the fly all over the world with or without the influential Chief.

SEEING IS BELIEVING

The best novelist in the world would find it had to describe The Peninsula. Where does one begin? The bedroom? The Guest section mainly reserved for special people. The parlous with their rainbows of elegant colours?…only pictures can tell the stories.

A WANDER’S DELIGHT

A walk through The Peninsula is a big journey. As you move from one part to another, you experience an epic feeling in form of streams of consciousness and flashes of inspiration. Take Examples of these notes:

Doors: There are doors everywhere, over 200 in the whole palace. Each bears an emblem, which is the map of Africa. Fernandez is one man who is proud of his heritage. The doors of various shapes and sizes. The wardrobes have similar doors. In them neatly arranged dresses, shoes, bags, caps , ties and belts from the world’s greatest designers-Valentino, Lnvin, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ralph Lauren, Escade, Bruno Magli, Bally, Channel, Ungaro, John Lobb, Bucheron, Sulka, Jhane Barnes, Gucci, Sratton Crooke…

The door handles were made in California. On each of the faceplates is inscribed” Agbo Meji kii Momi Nikoto ( Two rams cannot drink from same bucket). And there are African maps on everything, including hinges.

WINES

Chief Fernandez is obviously a great connoisseur of vintage wines. He keeps a cellar where esoteric wines assault the senses. His wife told the French Court that his Wine Collection is worth over $1million.

His wine list include: Maisons Marques & Domaines-Oakland (1990), Corton Granay Grand Cru (1996), Chateau Cheval Blanc (1985) Sauternnes (1990) etc. The one that takes the cake is Cristal Champagne Loius Roederer, a millennium Champagne, 2000 bottles of which were produced for worldwide enjoyment. Chief has four bottles of the wine resting peacefully inside some massive caskets.

ARTS

Everywhere you look, there are enough masterpieces to make a collector green with envy. There are antiques. There are contemporary carvings and paintings. Ben Enwonwu’s carvings stand out. Everything for Fernandez is an art. he once ordered dozens of Louis Vuitton suitcases with his special crest engraved on all of them.

Chief is a great lover of music and a great Sinatra fan. In most exotic hotels around the world, in-house artistes know his taste. A rendition of MY WAY by Sinatra would automatically earn the singer some ward of minty 100 dollars at The Ritz in Paris, The Lanesbrough, Hyde Park Corner near Knightsbridge , London.

FOOD

Great attention is devoted to preparing good food in the house. Just enter Madame’s kitchen and you will see culinary wonders. No Mandarin could boast of having more cookery books than Chief (Mrs) Fernandez. There are cabinets with all manner of food items, oils, spices, juices, dishes, cups, glasses, knives, all kinds of bottles – oblong, rectangular, rotund, square – and the ovens are massive. Magazines on all subjects are neatly arranged in files.

Even her daughters love . Princess Abimbola, for example, makes cookies for sale (as a hobby). She even has own cash register. She enjoys collecting as little as 27 cents for her sweat (talk of a business girl in the house).

The chef of the house operates from the kitchen, which has all the facilities to cater for top celebrities, many of who drop by once in a while. Chief’s love for good food was demonstrated recently when he employed an Argentine chef. The manner of employment was dramatic. He had contracted the Ritz to recommend a very good chef.

The name of the young man called Christian surfaced but he was said to be in Italy. Chief located him, talked some deals and the chef couldn’t resist the offer. Chief was elated. He quickly bought a home costing about $400, 000 to house Christian. Not only that, he sent Christian to London to learn how to prepare Nigerian dishes like asaro (yam porridge), jollof rice etc. He got his tutorials from the Buka Restaurant on Kilburn High Road and from the wife of Ovation publisher. He soon flew back to New York, ready for the Chief.

LIFE OF A LEGEND

When the young Anthonio Fernandez

migrated to the United States of America on June 8, 1954, he was barely 18. Like many young men of those days, America held out so much promise as the fabled land of opportunities Before his epic journey, he had spent time at various popular schools in Lagos like The Holy Cross, Saint Gregory’s and C.M.S Grammar School. Even at that early stage, he was well known for his incredible height. And he was a hussler, who tried to give himself a good life. He had a troublesome bicycle at Greg’s, the tyres of which were always going flat. Unknown to him then, he was destined for greatness. America would turn his ambitious dreams into reality. Two years after the eagle landed, Fernandez made his first million. According to close sources, the money came from the most unexpected place – Jos, Nigeria. The sociable man had ordered for some Bauxite Ore, which was in dire demand in America. The mineral laid fallow in Jos. All he had to do was to arrange its shipment to America. By the time it came, Fernandez was on his way to being one of the world’s richest men

Money begets money. Fernandez understood this very well. He started thinking of how to recycle his wealth and make i bigger. He would touch a few other good businesses. He would meet kings and Presidents. The African Prince would begin to carry his height proudly like a true blue blood. He would be crowned all over the world as King Midas and as an international negotiator, a quintessential peacemaker. The colour of his skin will matter less.

Years later, he would go into oil exploration and make it so big. He would be named Ambassador of other nations but his own country, for his people are not known to support success. They relish in backbiting and Self destruction He would build a TOWER FERNANDEZ in his native Lagos Island. But pancake trying women would soon constitute a nuisance in his neighbourhood. And, he dared not complain, or they would tell him “Baba onile gogoro, o wa gbele ru” (the owner of a tall building, why not carry the house on your head). He would try to start some factories in Nigeria, but government bureaucracy would knock him out. He had other bitter encounters

And, he stopped doing business with Nigeria. The story of Fernandez is an epic. He would establish a solid reputation as ‘Mr Fix It. His name would reverberate across the world as a diplomat of diplomats. At the United Nations. friends and colleagues would come to see him as an avuncular figure Nations would engage his services, in order to make the near impossible possible. And he is so efficient, smooth and dashing. His business card today reads:

CHIEF ANTONIO DEINDE FERNANDEZ

Grand Officier de l’Ordre

National du Leopard

Grand Officier de l’Ordre du Mono Commandeur de l’Ordre National du

Merite du Gabon

Officier du Ouissam Alaouite Grand Officier de l’Ordre du Merite

Centrafricain

Ambassador. Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs

If that is not an achievement, nothing is. At 64, Fernandez continues to dream of a powerful mother Africa, a continent that can join the comity of other continents in their march towards prosperity.

His Chateau in France used to be owned by the famous General, Napoleon Bonarparte. It is another architectural masterpiece which sits on a large expanse of land as a big as a village.

The interior bears the indelible signature of the wealthy business mogul, everywhere you turn around this chateau, you are arrested by its sheer elegance and style.

Fernandez, the guardian of panache and prosperity travels in style. He has six topnotch private jets. His fleet includes two Gulfstream G4 and 900 Boeing.

He worked hard and spent money to live a qualitative, stylish life!

