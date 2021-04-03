Joe Odumakin Mourns Husband, Says ‘A Part of Me is Gone’

Joe Odumakin, Wife of late human rights activist, Yinka Odumakin, has expressed grief at the death this Saturday of her husband.

In a statement she personally signed and titled a part of me is gone, Odumakin said her husband died as a result of respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19, adding that he had recovered from illness about a week ago.

Below is the detailed statement:.

A PART OF ME IS GONE!

With gratitude to the Supreme Being for a life well spent, Iannounce the passing on of my beloved husband, Comrade Yinka Odumakin to the great beyond after a brief illness.

The sad event happened this morning (Saturday, 3/4/2021) at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 which he had recovered from about a week ago.

I appreciate the outpouring of grief and sympathy from home and abroad as I mourn my irreplaceable soulmate. I urge us all to remain steadfast in the cause of the masses to which he dedicated his life.

Burial arrangement will be made public in due course.

Signed: Dr Joe Okei Odumakin

