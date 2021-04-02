Davido and Chioma: The Way the Cookies Crumble

By Eric Elezuo

When the romance between Nigeria’s popular pop artiste, Davido, and his beautiful girlfriend started, two diverse opinions emerged from two different sects. One group was of the opinion that this was a love made in heaven and Davido has finally found something he loves; something that could keep him settle. Chioma was his assurance, they said. The other group was simple nonchalant and lackadaisical, claiming that like other celebrity romances, Davido and Chioma will have their day, and call it quits, either by violent or peaceful separation. The former, like always, has happened.

Not many were surprised to see Chioma deleting the last of her photos with Davido on Instagram this Friday. The action depicts one; the love has gone sour.

The story behind the meeting of these two former crazy love birds has remained sketchy, but no one will deny that it was hot; so hot that it seems that Davido had finally found a nest, a reliable one for that matter. He found love in Chioma, and who wouldn’t. Chioma was temptingly beautiful, with every curve in the right corner. She was well learned and to cap it all, is a chef of great repute. Everything looked perfect like the fairy tale setting.

In 2018, Davido expressed his love in his lyrics, when he released Assurance, solely to Chioma and the love they share. He followed it up with an expensive gift.

Davido, had during a party he organised to celebrate Chioma’s 23rd birthday, presented her N45m Porsche car as a surprise birthday gift. The car came with a plate number that reads ‘Assurance’ .

The singer disclosed to guests that he has known Chioma over the last five years and plan to spend the rest of his life with her.

Early in 2019, the FEM crooner proposed to Chioma and later that year, they welcomed a baby boy, prompting the couple to host a traditional marriage ceremony that deceived the world that the chicken has come home to roost.

But trouble was brewing. Then entered the battle raging among Davido and his cronies, King Patrick and Perruzi over alleged contract breach. Then revelations began to see the light of the day.

Peruzzi’s former boss, King Patrick made a damning allegation against the musician, claiming that Peruzzi and Chioma Avril are not cousins as many people had been made to believe. King Patrick, a record label owner who sometime ago signed singer, Peruzzi accused him of making an escape route from his label without legal authorization to sign for Davido’s DMW label. While King Patrick accused Peruzzi of lying against him. He said he never gave Peruzzi authorization to sign for Davido’s record label. An angry Davido intervened and indirectly accuse King Patrick of being a crackhead who is depressed and urged him to get help. In retaliation, King Patrick revealed that Perruzzi had been sleeping with Chioma, and they are not counsins as believed. The bubble bursts. Things have been the same between Davido and his Davido ever since. They instantly unfollowed each on social media.

The last straw that seems to break the camel’s back was the ‘intrusion’ of Instagram model, Mya Yafai, who has been romantically linked to Davido. The duo has been caught on camera holding hands, and of recent, were caught kissing passionately.

In one of the photos which was reportedly taken at a party they both attended in the United States, the rumoured couple locked lips.

Davido’s closeness to Yafai further sparks speculations that all was not with his relationship with his fiance Chioma.

But like James Hadley Chase would say, that is the way the cookies crumble.

Like this: Like Loading...