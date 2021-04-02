Entertainment

Burna Boy Bags Nomination in The 2021 BRITS Awards

Eric 22 hours ago
Grammy Award-winning singer, Burna Boy has secured a nomination in the ”International Male Solo Artist” category of the 41st edition of the BRITs Awards.

This is the second consecutive time the Burna Boy will be nominated for a BRIT Award. In 2020 he was nominated alongside veteran American icon Bruce Springsteen, Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy, American singer, rapper Post Malone and American rapper Tyler, the Creator in the ‘Best International Act‘ category.

The ‘Ye’ crooner is currently nominated for the ‘International Male Solo Artist’ category alongside The Weekend, Bruce Springsteen, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.

