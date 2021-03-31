Featured

Gunmen Attack Ex-CBN Gov, Soludo, Kill Three Police Guards, Kidnap Commissioner

Gunmen have attacked the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, killing three policemen guarding him.
The incident took place in his community, Isuofia, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State during a meeting with the youths of the community.
Eyewitnesses at the event told Daily Sun that Soludo was safe but his whereabouts was unknown. Unconfirmed reports have it that the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, who was at the event was taken away by the gunmen.
Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident but said that he was still gathering information on the ugly development.
The Sun

