Adding Value: The Wisdom of Life by Henry Ukazu

The journey of life is filled with complexities. Sometimes, one wonders about the essence and meaning of life because at the end of the day, all will die and return to our maker or wherever one feels he originated from. To fully understand life therefore, one needs wisdom.

When you understand the dynamics and wisdom of life, you will find it easy to succeed in life. Wisdom is the key to answered prayers. It will counsel you on how to relate with people, how to answer questions, how to engage people in business, how to negotiate with potentials clients and already established clients, how to relate with strangers, mentors/mentees, family members, your children, wife/husband, and high-profile people.

The proper application helps you to manage your health, beauty, strength, character, temperament, intelligence, education, and finance. It’s quite unfortunate a lot of people confuse wisdom with academic intelligence, but they don’t realize that someone with common sense is more valuable than someone with academic intelligence. Isn’t it true that common sense is not common?

What’s the difference between intelligence and wisdom? According to Steve Mueller, “Personally, I associate intelligence not only with the utilization of knowledge to find solutions to tricky problems, but also with the capacity for abstract thought or the comprehension of complex issues. Wisdom, on the other hand, appears to be entirely different from everything intelligence stands for. It is much more intuitive, rather than based on pure logic as intelligence mostly is”.

Per Wikipedia “wisdom has to deal with a deep understanding which has the capacity to capture and apply perceptions, judgments, and actions in keeping with this understanding. It often requires control, control of one’s emotional reactions so that universal principles, reason, and knowledge prevail to determine one’s actions. Wisdom is also the comprehension of what is true or right coupled with optimum judgment as to action”.

According to Solomon Gabriel, the first step in the acquisition of wisdom is silence, the second is listening and the third is memory, the fourth is practice and the fifth is teaching others.

Per William Barclay, there are two great days in a person’s life – the day we are born and the day we discover why. When you discover the reason or the purpose of creation, the proper application of wisdom helps you to manage all the vicissitudes of life. Wisdom helps you to manage fame and honour. The blessings of wisdom are priceless. According to Pastor Reno Omokri, “A loyal friend is better than a royal friend. A loving wife is better than a beautiful wife. A healthy life is preferable to a wealthy life. A tiny house you own is better than a massive mansion you rent. It’s instructive to note that it is only with the proper application of wisdom that you will be able to get it right otherwise you will only be existing as opposed to living.

If you have wisdom you will be able to manage your life. Life is unpredictable. This is because nothing is guaranteed, just like education is the greatest leveler, death is one of the most devastating loss one can have, but the greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live. That is why Benjamin Franklin said, it’s not the years in your life that count. It is the life in your years.

You can hardly sustain success without wisdom because success is not only about taking the first position in class, having financial stability, but being able to maintain the first position or the money. Life has not given us a guarantee of anything, rather, it has given us the wisdom to live through the challenges. Wisdom helps you to manage success and failure. According to Maxime Lagace “challenges, failures, defeats and ultimately, progress, are what make your life worthwhile.

Many don’t really understand how to navigate the wisdom of life. This set of people go out of their way to please their friends, employers, or even boss to the detriment of their family and personal self. They don’t know the moment they die, it won’t take their employer more than 24hours to replace them. According to Naval Raviak “When you have wisdom, you will know to manage three things in your life: your health, your mission, and the people you love. Moral: You shouldn’t be too busy for your family and friends.

The secret to having peace of mind, happiness, and wealth lies in being content with what you have. Isn’t it true that contentment makes a poor man rich, and greed makes a rich man poor? You can’t be fulfilled in life if you think money and fame will make you happy. Money can get your friends to make you laugh, but that’s a temporary sensation. Wisdom tells you when to practice solitude.

You cannot underestimate the value of wisdom. When you have wisdom, you’ll not only be respected, you will be revered. According to the Book of life, “my people perish for lack of knowledge”

Wisdom helps you know what to say and when to say it, and when to participate or bow out of situations.Wisdom teaches you to help yourself, serve yourself, serve your family and community before you can offer your service your country as a nationalist. Wisdom extends to how to respond when someone cuts you off on the road, making wise choices to stay inside your budget when out shopping, and the conversation you have with the lady in front of you while you wait in line.

In conclusion, in all your undertaking in life, get wisdom.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a mindset coach and public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

