Lifetime to Release Movie on Harry, Meghan’s Royal Exit

Lifetime, an American basic cable channel, says it will debut a movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior members of the UK royal family.

According to Glamour, the movie, which will be titled ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’, will focus on what led to the couple’s infamous exit from Buckingham palace.

In a press release, Lifetime said the film will “reveal what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son, Archie.

“The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks, and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death.’’

It added that the movie will depict the horrible family feuds that eventually led to the couple’s decision to live a life independent of the palace.

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that led to the ultimate break fro the royal ties,” Lifetime said.

It is, however, understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have nothing to do with the movie production.

The movie, which is the third part of a trilogy, follows after ‘Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance’ and ‘Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal’.

It is understood that casting is currently underway with production set to begin this spring for the movie which might be released later this year.

‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace’ executive producers are Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss, while Menhaj Huda will direct from a script by Scarlett Lacey.

The Duchess of Sussex had recently provoked widespread criticism after she claimed that a member of the royal family contemplated on not naming Archie, her son, a prince over his skin colour.

Meghan had brought the revelation to light during an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“When I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” she had said.

In the now-viral interview, Meghan had failed to mention the royal who had the conversation about Archie’s skin colour with Harry.

Buckingham Palace, however, issued a response in which it expressed concerns over the allegations raised by the couple. The palace added that the issue would be addressed “privately.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement, issued on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, read.

