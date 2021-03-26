Delete Instagram after You Find a Wife, The Game Tells Men

The Game, US rapper, has advised men in romantic relationships to stay committed rather than seeking multiple sexual partners on social media.

In a post on his Twitter page, the ace rapper said there are a plethora of beautiful ladies with mouth-drooling bodies on social media, but advised that men should stay disciplined and contended in their relationships.

The 41-year-old also urged men to delete their Instagram account once they find a wife.

“There are so many beautiful women in the world, especially these days. Even when you get you a bad b**ch soon as you got her, you see another one you think is badder, then you gotta have that one and repeat this process until you’ve lost em all one by one. Find your wife & delete IG,” he wrote on Thursday.

The rapper’s tweet has gone ahead to spark several reactions from fans and critics on the social media platform.

The Game has been involved in several relationships with women including Valeisha Butterfield and Tiffany Cambridge.

The rapper has three children namely; Harlem Caron Taylor (born in 2003), King Justice Taylor (born in 2007) and California “Cali” Dream Taylor (born in 2010).

He had also been charged with sexual assault and battery misdemeanor in the past.

