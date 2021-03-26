Again, Wizkid Wins with Beyonce at 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Wizkid, Nigerian singer, was among winners at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards for his role in ‘Brown Skin Girl’, a 2019 song by Beyonce, American musician.

The song, which is a track off Beyonce’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift,’ won the ‘Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album’ category of the award on Thursday.

Beyonce had last year released the visuals for the project which also featured Blue Ivy Carter, her first daughter with Jay-Z, and Saint JHN.

The development further stretches what has been an impressive run for the song since it was released.

It comes a few days after the project fetched the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner his first-ever Grammy award.

TheCable Lifestyle had reported how ‘Brown Skin Girl’ also won the ‘Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration’ category at the 2020 edition of the NAACP awards.

The NAACP Image Awards is an event which recognises the best in film, television, music and literature.

This year’s edition of the event started on March 22 and is expected to close on Saturday.

