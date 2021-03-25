Lagos CP Removes Onipanu DPO, Officers for Unprofessional Conduct

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the immediate redeployment of CSP Francis Ani, the Divisional Police Officer, Onipanu Division of the Lagos State Police Command and some of his officers for the harassment and illegal detention of Tunde Abass and Kabir Mohammed.

Tunde Abass was allegedly accused by the Police at Onipanu Division of recording the harassment and forceful arrest of Kabir Mohammed at the Onipanu Area of the State on Friday March 19, 2021 at about 5pm.

The intervention of Tunde in the matter did not go down well with the policemen, and they arrested and detained him.

The police boss took the decision on Wednesday after studying the report of the investigation into the incident, which had gone viral, saying Tunde’s rights were grossly violated by the DPO and his men.

The Commissioner of Police therefore, condemned the act as display of unprofessionalism and excessive use of power, thereby sending a message to the world that the Command will not, for any reason, condone irregularities; and to serve as deterrent to other policemen who are fond of harassing, extorting and engaging in acts of lawlessness, unprofessionalism and gross violation of poeples rights in the state.CP Odumosu also ordered that the concerned policemen be given orderly room trial for appropriate punishments to be served.

Meanwhile, the DPO has been redeployed to the State Command Headquarters.

