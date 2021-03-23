Govs, Lawmakers, Ministers Others to Be Present As National Pilot Launches Book on Economy and Restructuring

By Eric Elezuo

One of Nigeria’s frontline newspapers, National Pilot, is set to launch the first ever book on the economy and restructuring; a topic that has dominated the media space and national discourse in recent times.

The book has been titled Roundtable Discussion On Economy And Restructuring In Nigeria.

Announcing the book launch expected to take place in Lagos on April 14, 2021, at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, the Managing Director/Editor in Chief of the outfit, Billy Adedamola, said that top Nigerian leaders of thought, policy makers and major stakeholders will gather to answer questions on “What is the way out of the perennial economic crisis that is stifling the nation’s growth and development? And how do we resolve the issue of restructuring that is fuelling ethnic tension and threatening national breakup?”

Noting that this is the first time a book on restructuring is being presented in Nigeria since the debate gained national limelight, as well as coming in the absence of such formal intervention in the past, the MD said that the book treats exhaustively, the twin issues of economy and restructuring and offer a way forward.

Among prominent personalities from the private and public sectors expected to be present at the historic event and proffer solutions to the Nigerian project are the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, his successor, Ahmed Lawan and a former Senate President, David Mark, who will chair the occasion.

Also invited are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who will be the Guest Speaker. The Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi will lead other governors including Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to the grand event.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will function as the chief host.

Other invitees, according to Mr Adedamola, are Ministers of Works and Housing, and Transportation, Babatunde Fashola and Rotimi Amaechi respectively.

Some former governors including Gbenga Daniel, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State are also are expected to attend.

The traditional institution will also be ably represented as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari will attend as royal fathers of the day in addition to Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, and Chief Olabode George.

