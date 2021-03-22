Odumosu Gives Two Months Scorecard of Lagos Command, Parades Suspects of Robbery, Rape, Assault, Cultism, Others
By Eric Elezuo
The Lagos State Commissioner of Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, has present a scorecard of achievements recorded by the Command within a space of two months spanning January and February, 2021.
Presenting the breakdown of the achievements during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters on Monday, Odumosu said the Police will not rest on its oars in its efforts to fish out evil doers from all corners of Lagos State towards making the state uninhabitable and uncomfortable for criminal elements.
The occasion also witnessed the parading of suspects who were involved in various crimes ranging from armed robbery, rape, cultism, domestic violence, baby factory, impersonation among other vices.
“Owing to the statistics, cases and incidents highlighted above, it is clear that the police, with the help of the general public, have done tremendously in combating crimes and criminality within the state and halting the spread of COVID-19 pandemic which has become more deadly with its more than 50 variants.
Giving a detailed report of the Command’s activities for the period under reviewed, Odumosu noted that there is no area of crime the Command has not tackled, and presented as follows
ROBBERS ARRESTED 234
CULTISTS ARRESTED 343
MURDER CASES 91
ARMS RECOVERED 235
AMMUNITIONS RECOVERED 265
FOILED ROBBERY 75
STOLEN VEHICLES 31
VEHICLES RECOVERED 232
RAPE/DEFILEMENT 91
GENDER BASED CASES 127
HOODLUMS RAIDED 1,592
SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR TRAFFIC OFFENCES 532
FATAL ACCIDENTS 103
NO OF OKADA SEIZED FOR TRAFFIC OFFENCES 2,953
VEHICLES CONTRAVENED FOR DRIVING AGAINST TRAFFIC 82
VEHICLES CONTRAVENED FOR VIOLATING 12AM-4AM CURFEW 508
NO OF CLUBS/BARS RAIDED FOR COVID 19 22
NO OF SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR COVID 19 OFFENCES 997
MOTORCYCLES RECOVERED 184
He thanked the general public with whose help the achievements has been, while asking for more assistance and information from Al and sundry so that the police could achieve more.
“Emphatically, let me reassure you that the Command will do the needful in making sure that the concept of community policing is acceptable and practicable in Lagos State to incorporate all and sundry into policing and sec urity architecture of the state with a view to improving on the general security and public safety of Lagos State,” he said.
However, among those paraded on the day were those involved in armed robbery, murder, impersonation, mistreatment of corpse, cultism, arson, child stealing among others.
There were a total of 132 suspects paraded among a good number of weapons and ammunitions.