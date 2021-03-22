Odumosu Gives Two Months Scorecard of Lagos Command, Parades Suspects of Robbery, Rape, Assault, Cultism, Others

By Eric Elezuo

The Lagos State Commissioner of Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, has present a scorecard of achievements recorded by the Command within a space of two months spanning January and February, 2021.

Presenting the breakdown of the achievements during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters on Monday, Odumosu said the Police will not rest on its oars in its efforts to fish out evil doers from all corners of Lagos State towards making the state uninhabitable and uncomfortable for criminal elements.

The occasion also witnessed the parading of suspects who were involved in various crimes ranging from armed robbery, rape, cultism, domestic violence, baby factory, impersonation among other vices.

“Owing to the statistics, cases and incidents highlighted above, it is clear that the police, with the help of the general public, have done tremendously in combating crimes and criminality within the state and halting the spread of COVID-19 pandemic which has become more deadly with its more than 50 variants.

Giving a detailed report of the Command’s activities for the period under reviewed, Odumosu noted that there is no area of crime the Command has not tackled, and presented as follows

ROBBERS ARRESTED 234

CULTISTS ARRESTED 343

MURDER CASES 91

ARMS RECOVERED 235

AMMUNITIONS RECOVERED 265

FOILED ROBBERY 75

STOLEN VEHICLES 31

VEHICLES RECOVERED 232

RAPE/DEFILEMENT 91

GENDER BASED CASES 127

HOODLUMS RAIDED 1,592

SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR TRAFFIC OFFENCES 532

FATAL ACCIDENTS 103

NO OF OKADA SEIZED FOR TRAFFIC OFFENCES 2,953

VEHICLES CONTRAVENED FOR DRIVING AGAINST TRAFFIC 82

VEHICLES CONTRAVENED FOR VIOLATING 12AM-4AM CURFEW 508

NO OF CLUBS/BARS RAIDED FOR COVID 19 22

NO OF SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR COVID 19 OFFENCES 997

MOTORCYCLES RECOVERED 184

He thanked the general public with whose help the achievements has been, while asking for more assistance and information from Al and sundry so that the police could achieve more.

“Emphatically, let me reassure you that the Command will do the needful in making sure that the concept of community policing is acceptable and practicable in Lagos State to incorporate all and sundry into policing and sec urity architecture of the state with a view to improving on the general security and public safety of Lagos State,” he said.

However, among those paraded on the day were those involved in armed robbery, murder, impersonation, mistreatment of corpse, cultism, arson, child stealing among others.

There were a total of 132 suspects paraded among a good number of weapons and ammunitions.

