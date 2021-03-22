Ekiti Police Say Policewoman Attacked During Saturday’s By-Election Has Died

By Eric Elezuo

The Ekiti State Police Command has announced the death of a policewoman who was brutally attacked by political thugs during last Saturday’s by-election into the Ekiki East House of Assembly.

The young woman, whose name was given as Olawoye Bukola, reportedly died around 6pm on Monday after about 48 hours fight for her life at the Federal Medical Centre, Ido-Ekiti.

According to a press statement signed by the Ekiti Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abutu Sunday, the officer, who rose to the rank of W/SGT, was shot by thugs that invaded ward 7, unit 7 on the day of the incident.

The statement quoted the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo as expressing the Command’s condolences while praying for God to grant her soul eternal rest.The statement added that the perpetrators have been charged to court.

