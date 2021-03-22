Dangote Gives Dates for Commencement of Operations in Refinery, Fertilizer Plant

Africa’s richest man and President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has said the multi billion dollars and 650,000-barrel per day (bpd) integrated refinery and petrochemical project will be completed by the end of this year, just as granulated urea fertiliser plant at Ibeju Lekki corridor will begin production of fertiliser products this week. This is even as the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu promised to support the ongoing multi-billion dollars’ investments on the axis with massive road infrastructure to further open up the economy of the axis and create a more conducive environment for the industries springing up in the area.

The duo spoke with journalists during Governor Sanwo-Olu’s two-day working visit to the Lagos Free Zone, saying that the investments would turn around the state and the nation’s economy.

Speaking on the economic potential of the refinery, Dangote also added that though the Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s biggest single-train facility expected to generate about 230,000 indirect jobs would be completed by the end of this year, production of petroleum products would commence by first quarter of 2022.

The billionaire businessman disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists after the tour of the project by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who went on a two – day working visit with members of his cabinet to the burgeoning industrial hub located in Lekki area of the state. He also stated that the granulated urea fertiliser plant at Ibeju Lekki corridor will commence production of fertiliser products next week.

