Just In: Ortom Escapes Gunmen’s Attack in Benue, Threatens Petition

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked the convoy of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

The incident happened on Saturday at Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road in Makurdi Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing journalists, Ortom, who described the gunmen as ‘herdsmen’, said about 15 of the attackers trailed him to the river bank where he was on foot.

The governor praised his security details that were just about six in numbers for responding quickly to the attack and repelled them promptly before providing cover for him to return to safety and his vehicles.

He said troops of operation whirl stroke, the police and DSS have mobilised to the forest between Tyo-Mu and Abinse where the armed herdsmen camp to comb the area.

He also called for the arrest and prosecution of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who only last week, gathered in Yola, the Adamawa state capital to single him out for assassination.

Speaking further, Ortom asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the security chiefs to expect a formal petition from his lawyers and move quickly to arrest the situation.

Channels TV

