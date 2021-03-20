Does Deputy Speaker Wase Need to Preside over House Proceedings Again?

By Eric Elezuo

Under normal circumstances, when one errs, he feels remorseful and immediately tenders unreserved apology. Apologies have remained the veritable path to move ahead, especially among men of honour and goodwill. But, such simplicity has steadfastly become a luxury in the Nigerian political framework. Here, offences occur as if they are going out of circulation. And the worst part of it is that most the offences are deliberately committed thereby making it difficult for apologies to follow. Sometimes, the inability to apologise stems from uncontrolled ego and pride. This is more common among public office holders in Nigeria, especially the politicians.

At plenary last week, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, was spotted in a viral video, refusing to acknowledge a bill sent by Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The Deputy Speaker publicly shouted down Hon Mark Terseer Gbillah, and practically stopped him from presenting a petition on the forceful acquisition of land in his Benue Gwer east/Gwer West Federal Constituency by herdsmen.

Wase vehemently rejected the petition, saying Nigerians in the Diaspora do not “really know” the situation in Nigeria, and thus are not eligible to file petitions.

Every effort made by the rep was further frustrated by the acting speaker. And this was without listening to or reading the petition. He literally concluded that the petition lacked merit just by hearing its introduction. The revered Deputy Speaker refused to be convinced.

“If they are in America could they really be an interested party here? Do they really know what is exactly going on?

“I don’t want to make a blanket statement regarding those who are in the Diaspora.

“If this petition is coming from those who are within the country, I believe it has a loco standing. But those living in America, then coming to lodge complain.

“If there are Nigerians, they are Nigerians, but I don’t know if they have dual citizenship.

“Are they registered with Corporate Affairs? If they are Nigerians and living in Nigeria and bringing issues, I agree. But somebody in America who is far away from this country.

“I am not convinced that somebody from America can come here and then delaying issues in Nigeria. I am not convinced,” he said to the surprise of his colleagues.

It is not clear if the problem with the Deputy Speaker was the content of the petition going by its title, which suggests herdsmen invading native lands, or that he failed to understand the dictates of the constitution, which still accords citizenship to Nigerians in the Diaspora.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Constitution provides in section 40 of Nigeria’s 1999 constitution the freedom of association. Section 39 of the same Constitution guarantees freedom of expression. Section 4 of the Constitution gives the National Assembly powers to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the country. This “country” (Nigeria) according to Section 2 of the Constitution is one indivisible, indissoluble and sovereign entity. No part of it, according to Section 1 shall be taken illegally.

But did Wase understand that Nigerians in the Diaspora are integral part of the nation’s economy from their base abroad, remitting billions of dollars on a yearly basis in diaspora remittances.

Even as most members of the House of Representatives, including the Chairman, Committee on Diaspora Affairs, understood the folly of the Deputy Speaker, and tendered apologies, he maintained his stance, refusing to apologise. He instead defended his refusal to hear the petition.

He said his refusal was based on legal identity and on the locus of the petitioner and not on whether Nigerians in diaspora have a right to petition the House or not though seen by almost all adult Nigerians say otherwise.

The question therefore arise if a man of Wase calibre should allowed the continuous luxury of presiding over the affairs of a chamber as hallowed as the House of Representatives if he lacks the primary or requisite knowledge of the constitution, especially as it relates to some elementary matters as simple as citizens’ fundamental rights.

