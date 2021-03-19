Entertainment

Was Tiwa Savage Pregnant for Davido’s Crew Member, Obama?

Eric 16 hours ago
Stories making the rounds online say that cherished pop singer, Tiwa Savage was pregnancy for one of Davido’s crew member, Obama DMW.

This is coming after a different blogger hinted that a ‘popular superstar‘ lost a baby for Habeeb Uthman, a.k.a Obama DMW.

According to Cutie Juls, Tiwa Savage and Obama are having an affair that led to the pregnancy right before Tiwa went for cosmetic surgery.

Taking to Instagram, the blogger wrote;

“Tiwa WAS pregnant for Obama. She is no longer pregnant. The last time the pregnancy was there was just before her cosmetic surgery. [100% authentic not even a drop of water to dilute lol]

She, unfortunately, “lost” the pregnancy [Don’t ask me how 🤐👩‍🦯].

The 2 lovebirds are being more careful now as Tiwa doesn’t want any child born out of wedlock.

Both Tiwa and Obama have a son each. With Obama’s son being the older one. So there is no pressure from any of them to want to have a child now.

They are both happy. We wish them well.”

