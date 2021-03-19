Entertainment

The Moment Kiddwaya Arrived Erica’s Grand 27th Birthday

Former BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya, joined in the celebration of the birthday party of his ex-girlfriend, Erica Nlewedim at the Eko Hotel.

Erica celebrated her 27th birthday anniversary, and as part of plans to make her day a memorable one, she had a grand birthday party with her friends and family members.

The strictly by invitation party revealed Kiddwaya, who was seated at a corner enjoying her scenery.

Kiddwaya and Erica were once the most talked about housemates in the BBNaija house. This was because of the romantic relationship the two had when they were in the house. Due to the love for the two, their fans created a group called Kiddrica to support them at all times.

