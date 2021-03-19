Peter Obi Lambasts FG over N1.5bn for Renovation of PH Refinery

A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has slammed the Federal Government of Nigeria for approving $1.5 billion to renovate the Port Harcourt refinery.

Obi, in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Friday, said it was a ‘huge waste,’ for the present administration to renovate the Port Harcourt refinery with such an amount of money.

According to him, the Federal Government, which is supposed to manage the affairs of the country, is worsening the situation by their financial rascality.

He tweeted, “The news of the planned expenditure of a whopping $1.5 billion for Port Harcourt refinery repairs is worrisome to well-meaning Nigerians. In light of our precarious economic situation, it is a huge waste.

“Our country is on life support, but sadly, the managers of our affairs are worsening the situation by their financial rascality.”

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved 1.5 billion dollars for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers State.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, made the disclosure while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

