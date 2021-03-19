Entertainment
Kunle Afolayan Concludes filming of His Netflix Movie, ‘Swallow’
Ace film director, Kunle Afolayan has announced the end of principal photography for his forthcoming Netflix feature ‘Swallow’.
Afolayan took to his Instagram handle on Friday, to share that filming has officially wrapped up nearly three months after he first hinted on the production.
Recall Afolayan unveiled the film as one of the three Netflix commissioned projects in production.
‘Swallow’ stars singer Niyola (Eniola Akinbo) in the lead role with Chioma Akpotha, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Omotunde Adebowale, Eniola Badmus, Mercy Aigbe, Kelvin Ikeduba, Joke Muyiwa, BBNaija reality star Thin Tall Tony and Olusegun Akinremi in supporting roles.