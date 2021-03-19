Burna Boy: African Giant Standing Twice As Tall

By Eric Elezuo

The previous weekend was a classic one for the Nigerian entertainment world. It was there and then in far away Los Angeles, United States of America that Nigeria’s Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy, picked up a well deserved Grammy award as the event hosted its 63rd edition. The Grammy is traditionally billed as “music’s biggest night”.

The pleasure did not end with the award, but also saw Wizkid, winning with Beyonce for their efforts in the album Brown Skin Girl.

Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy was also a winner on the song.

The Best Music Video award is given to the artist, video director and video producer.

Burna Boy, a nominee for a second consecutive year, won with his Twice As Tall album.

Born on July 2 1991 in Port Harcourt, Burna Boy, is a singer, songwriter, rapper, and dancer, and arguably Africa’s biggest and most successful artists at the moment.

Burna Boy had a humble upbringing where he was initiated into the world music early in life. Apart from his father, who managed a welding company, his grandfather, Benson Idonije, once managed Fela Kuti. His mother Bose Ogulu would later become his manager.

While growing up, the young Burna began making his own beats using FruityLoops even while he was attending Corona Secondary School in Agbara (Ogun State). He later relocated to London to further his studies. He studied Media Technology at the University of Sussex, and later Media Communications and Culture at Oxford Brookes University.

His impression in the music world started with the release in August 2013 of his debut studio album L.I.F.E, following his second mixtape Burn Identity (2011). The album sold 40,000 copies on the first day of its release. Aristokrat Records later sold its marketing rights to Uba Pacific for ₦10 million. The album’s release was preceded by five singles: “Like to Party”, “Tonight”, “Always Love You”, “Run My Race” and “Yawa Dey”.

In 2012, his rating shot up with the release of “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E (2013). In 2017, Burna Boy signed with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner Music Group internationally. His third studio album Outside marked his major-label debut.

Prior to carting away an award at the 2021 Grammys, Burna Boy had in 2019, won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards, and was announced as an Apple Music Up Next artist.

When his fourth studio album, African Giant, was released in July 2019, it won Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards, and was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. He was awarded the African Artist of the year at the 2020 VGMA’s. In 2020, his album Twice as Tall was nominated for the same category at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, making him the first Nigerian with back-to-back nominations at the Grammys.

And to cap it up, in 2021, he won the Grammy award for Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards; obviously the first Nigerian to achieve such feat.

Burna Boy describes his music as Afro-fusion, a genre that blends Afrobeat, dancehall rhythms, reggae, American rap and R&B. August Brown of the Los Angeles Times said Burna Boy’s sound is “savvy and modern but undistracted by obvious crossover moves.”

As for his love life, it’s still unclear whether he is dating Stefflon Don or Jo Pearl, but he is a toast and an inspiration among the young.

