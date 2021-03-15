Entertainment

Davido Sents Congratulatory Message to Wizkid, Burna Boy on Grammy Win

Singer Davido has congratulated his colleagues in the Nigerian music industry who won awards at the 63rd Grammy Awards event which held last night.

Wizkid was awarded for his effort in Brown Skin Girl by Beyonce, Blue Ivy and St Jhn which is from Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift album.

The song won Best Music Video, beating Future and Drake (Life Is Good), Harry Styles, (Adore You), Anderson Paak (Lockdown), and Woodkid (Goliath).

Burna Boy who lost out to Angelique Kidjo in the last Grammy edition won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album, beating Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).

To celebrate Wizkid and Burna Boy, Davido took to social media where he declared their win as a victory for Nigeria.

He tweeted, “Whichever way you look at it, this is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija! #Grammys #foreverchoke.”

