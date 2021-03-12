Girls’ Club: Girls, Don’t Let Your Promiscuous Friends Turn You to a Public Utility

By Evangelist Temilolu Okeowo

Dear Mummy Temilolu,

I’m so determined to remain a virgin till my wedding night and your articles have been my fortress but there is this cousin of mine- not a virgin and has multiple sex partners and we keep counting them. She keeps discouraging me about preserving my virginity that I should give it to one serious guy who would value me. She says if I continue keeping it I might get raped some day and I won’t forgive myself for not giving it to the right person. In recent times, I get scared of getting raped and I’m considering giving it to a guy on my neck for a relationship! My spirit is deeply troubled. Please advise me ma!

Girls… girls… girls,

WHO KNOWS IF THIS SO-CALLED COUSIN IS ENVIOUS OF THE WRITER? May God forbid the devil using her to get you raped! Those who choose the devil over God will always look for a way to pull you down! No wonder the scriptures say “Evil Communication corrupts good manners” 1 Cor. 15:33 & Psalm 4:2 says “Oh ye sons of men, how long shall you turn my glory to shame?”

Funny thing is 90% of these guys you consider giving yourself cheaply to don’t think so well of you! If you heard most of their conversations, you would bite your fingers in regret! Many of them are sowing their wild oats, testing their strength, using you as a conquest to their fullest satisfaction and you’re being deceived someone thinks the sun rises in your eyes? Hmm…when he spits you out like gall, your eyes will clear!

I’m sorry to say this but most guys/men out there see this generation of girls as cheap and low such that they would rather scout for a virgin to settle down with later in future and not someone who’s been down with ONLY GOD KNOWS HOW MANY GUYS! PLEASE DON’T BE FOOLED! If you have started having sex of your own freewill from age 17, do you know how many guys you would have slept with before you’re 21? Quite frankly and sadly too, I want to believe a lot of you may not be yourselves! The devil has stolen the mind of most of the youth out there and is manipulating them and the more you sleep around and load yourself with satanic baggage through transference of spirits from multiple sex partners you will never come across in life, the more it (the devil) turns you to a yoyo! WHAT A PITY! WHAT A SHAME! WHAT A WASTE OF GLORIOUS ENERGY!

PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, IF YOU WANT TO REMAIN CHASTE TILL YOUR WEDDING NIGHT, STAY AWAY, RUN AWAY FROM YOUR WAY-WARD FRIENDS & UNNECESSARY RELATIONSHIPS! If you can remain focused and handover the reins of your life to God,you’ll turn out far better than them! But I pray God arrests their hearts!

FINAL WORD

Chastity does not belong to the past. It saves you a lot of trouble, preserves your beautiful destiny and stands you out from the crowd. You are better off not engaging in pre-marital and extra-marital sex. Stay chaste!

