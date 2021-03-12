Friday Sermon: Creation Revisited 4

By Babatunde Jose

In concluding this series on Creation Revisited, we affirm that not only does the existence of matter, of motion, and of life, testify that there is God, but the magnitude and magnificence of creation announce the same grand truth: the work reveals the Workman. (Quran 20:50) (Quran 13:3)

Weeks back, the world woke up to a momentous event with the landing of NASA’s Perseverance robot on Mars. Perseverance landed after a seven-month journey covering 300 million miles, traveling at speeds of up to 12,000 miles per hour. Described as one of the most challenging technological feats human beings have ever attempted, it was made possible by the predictability of scientific facts and calculability of physical data and propulsion systems. It was not a deed left to random or accidental happenstance. It reflected the facts made possible by the order in nature, speed of light, predictable distance, that engenders accurate mathematical calculations and geo-positioning. Man’s space odyssey could not have been possible if the facts of order in the universe kept changing at random. This order did not come about through chance, but a well-designed plan by a benevolent Creator. Order and not chaos or chance is what makes scientific advance possible. Order makes the world go round.

The author of the Epistle to the Hebrews indulged in no mere poetic rhapsody when he wrote, “Every house is builded by someone: but He who built all things is God.” Hebrews 3:4 Similar sentiments are expressed in Quran 13:2 See also (Quran 2:164

Here on earth, we are confronted with phenomena, for which no explanation is adequate. There are incalculable hosts of creatures, varying in size from gnats to elephants, each requiring its regular food, the total amount of which for a single day defies human computation if not the imagination. From whence proceed such ample and unfailing supplies? Only one answer satisfactorily meets the case: from the living God! See (Psalm 104:14).

In July 2007 at a meeting with the clergy, Pope Benedict XVI noted that the conflict between “creationism” and evolution (as a finding of science) is “absurd”. He recognized the thesis and antithesis of the whole debate but added a clincher when he said: But on the other, the doctrine of evolution does not answer every query, especially the great philosophical question: where does everything come from? And how did everything start which ultimately led to man? I believe this is of the utmost importance. Truly evolution has many questions unanswered and where new facts emerge to upturn existing paradigms, efforts are made to cover up, or discredit. Who built the pyramids of Egypt, South America, and Asia? Who built the ‘megaliths? Did supposedly stone-age civilization have the technologies to achieve such feats? At what time did man emerge in the natural order? Dates keep changing with unearthing of new discoveries that make nonsense of old dates. Sometimes evolutionists engage in deceits and hoax such as that of ‘Lucy’ the Ape-man touted as our progenitor.

Professor Reiner Protsch von Zieten was famous for finding missing links suggesting interbreeding of Neanderthals with humans—until he was exposed in 2005.

Fifteen to twenty years ago, palaeontologists were certain that Homo Erectus – the supposedly immediate human predecessor of Homo sapiens – first appeared in Africa around 1.5 million years ago. So, it was said, Europe itself remained unoccupied until about 500,000 years ago, while Homo sapiens sapiens was deemed to have first appeared there only about 35,000 years ago. A mere fifteen years later, the thinking is almost unrecognizably different, for Homo sapiens sapiens is now believed to have appeared at least 120,000 years ago, while southern England and Spain are known to have been occupied by human beings 1.5 to 1.8 million years ago…In addition to this, it is now admitted that the human brain has remained roughly the same size for at least 1.7 million years – John Gordon (Egypt: Child of Atlantis). They would not scatter our head ooo!

On a lighter note, it is very amazing to note that despite the saltiness of the seas, we still need to add salt to fish when cooking them. Allah be praised.

The clouds hold millions of tons of water – suspended in the Skies without any support. It is not by chance but by an immutable law which we cannot explain.

The baby antelope or baby giraffe starts walking immediately it is born; learns to run with the heard lest it becomes ‘Suya’ for predators. We can go on and on ad infinitum.

When God created nature and its laws, He gave man the latitude to develop on His Creation. That is why we have been able to make all the scientific discoveries and advances. Even cloning and hybridization of plants and animals were so ordained.

The air performs many functions for the good of mankind. While it covers us without any conscious weight, the air reflects, and thereby increases the life-giving heat of the sun. The air co-operates with our lungs, thereby ventilating the blood and refining the fluids of the body, stimulating secretions, and regulating our natural warmth. We could live for months without the light of the sun or the glimmering of a star, but if deprived of air for a very few minutes we quickly faint and die. The atmosphere with such varied and beneficent adaptations, diffuses vitality and health, retains, and modifies solar heat, transmits odours, and conveys sound. Not by chance!

The air bladder which enables the fish in the water increase or decrease their specific gravity could not have been a product of evolution fishes were created with air bladders ab initio. It is no accident of creation that fishes do not have ears. If God wanted them to hear, he would have given them; but they need them not.

One circumstance relating to the natives of the deep is very peculiar, they are obliged to plunder and devour one another for necessary subsistence. To compensate for this depletion God made fishes very prodigious in their breeding. They spawn not by scores or hundreds, but by thousands and tens of thousands. Praise God!

In the Holy Qur’an, Allah calls our attention to his creations and appeals to us to study them closely in order that we may know that He is the Most Powerful, Most High, so that we can revere and worship Him. (Quran 7:174). (Quran 40:81)

Allah did not stop at these wonderful creatures, but He gave mankind the intellect to explore them to get benefits from them. (Quran 45:12-3)

Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend.