Erica Celebrates Hollywood-Style Birthday – The Making of a SuperModel

By Eric Elezuo

Hurray! Nigeria’s own Miss Classic is 27, and she is not keeping quiet about it. Consequently, a Hollywood style celebration has been planned to make the birthday of the single most influential individual, who featured in the ever popular Big Brother Naija, a memorable one.

She had a month earlier announced via a tweet that her birthday was going to be a grand one, creating euphoria among her fans, who are fondly called Elites.

Erica said this in a tweet after EyeCan, a singer and a great fan of hers who composed the song ‘AYFLE’ tweeted that he would be emotional performing the song for the first time at any event.

AYFLE is an acronym for ‘Are You Fine Like Erica’. The song was composed and dedicated to the reality TV star due to deep love for her.

In the history of the Big Brother Naija, followers of the reality TV show have come to agree that no single individual has received the attention the character, Erica had received and continues to receive. Even from those who claim not to like her style.

Right from the first day she entered the House, the 27 years old thriving enigma left no one in doubt that she had something up her sleeves. She was determined to make an impact, and by so doing further launch herself into the entertainment and social circle in the best of styles. There is no doubt she did just that.

Many of those that passed through schools with and sat at very close range with this wonder of the world, never realised that they were actually at a touching distance of one of the greats nature has bestowed on mankind.

A product of decency, grace, determination, hard work, absolute focus, charming personality, can do attitude, and with a skin glowing like the sun, Erica Ngozi Ugonma Nlewedim was born on March 13, 1994 to Oby Nwokolo and Eric Nlewedim Christian in Lagos. She is a native of Umuahia in Abia State. Erica is an only child who was raised in Lagos by her mother.

It is quite an understatement to say that Erica, popularly known as Star Girl is an actress, model and entrepreneur, she is all that, and more. She is a uniting factor, a joy merchant and a girl radiates happiness and warmth

Erica had her secondary school education at Victory Grammar School, Lagos and later moved to Command Secondary School, Ikeja, where she was groomed to follow her dreams, no matter how lofty and ambitious. Well bred and thoroughly read, Erica attended the prestigious Covenant University and obtained a degree in Business Administration.

It is on record that she discovered her modeling talent at a tender age, and went ahead to become brand ambassador to gigantic brands among which is Guinness and Glo.

In 2013 at the age of 19, she hit the ground running becoming the brand Ambassador for Natures Gentle Touch; a personal style brand that uses natural ingredients to solve hair and scalp challenges.

She followed it up in 2014 by participating in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MGBN) pageant where she won the MBGN Miss Photogenic award, in addition to stealing the hearts of the audience. Of course, it is believable that her smiles are infectious, spreading love and warmth to whomever is privileged to encounter her.

She gained ground afterwards, connecting to high profile brands and featuring in a Peak Milk TV advert alongside Nigerian pop Artiste, Falz.

In 2015, Erica kicked off her acting career, and gradually edged her way to becoming a screen goddess. In the first instance, she landed the lead role in Secrets and Scandals on her debut. She went ahead to also feature in the TV Series, Royal Castle for three consecutive seasons.

The year 2015 was more like a roller coaster for her as she crowned with a place in the movie, Poka Messiah, directed by Ernest Obi.

Her line up of performances in 2016 was legendary. She bestowed on the soap opera world like a colossus, featuring in thriller after thriller. Some of them were Once Upon a Night, where she played a supporting character, My Flatmates, The Paternity Deal, Being Farouk, Dead Rites, Fractured, Win or Lose, Made in heaven and a host of others. She also played a supporting role in the blockbuster movie, Hire a Woman.

In 2019, she took her acting career a notch higher, and got enrolled into the Met Film School, London, to study Acting for Film. The knowledge attained at the Film School is already being showcased, gathering accolades wherever she found herself, with her attendance at the Season Five of BBN (Lockdown) as the icing on the cake.

A supermodel of repute seeking the Naomi Campbell form of glory, Erica has worked with brands such as Glo, Jumia, and MyZotoApp. And not forgetting that she was the brand face for Zaron Cosmetics, Access Bank and Maltina.

Recently, the star girl, whose influence cut across the African continental, where her arrivals had raise dusts of love, had adding more wholesome endorsements, including the ever popular Legend and Star Radler liquor by the Nigerian Breweries products.

Erica had not in the least looked back, but keeps breaking barriers of rejection, stereotype mediocrity to success. She has continued to bag lucrative ambassadorial deals at regular intervals.

In February 2021, she bagged a new endorsement deal with a fast-growing fintech company, Kuda Microfinance Bank. There is no doubt that Erica has been the hottest celebrity whose impact is helping institutions to promote their brands.

Her influence has been helping companies cash in on the lucrative market. It must sell so long Erica or Stargirl endorses. Few days after her romance with Kuda Microfinance, the ebullient actress was unveiled as the new face of an international luxury jewellery brand, Swarovski.

Who would ever believe that this rare gift was disqualified from the 2020 Big Brother Naija reality show. She is the Queen and President of the Elites and has continued to secure endorsement deals in geometric progression.

One of her greatest promoters, Chief Dele Momodu, once announced that Erica was a girl to watch. This was way before she left the BBN House. Of course, the Momodu is a vessel to be taken seriously, and true to his prediction, Erica is today about the only BBN name in the mouth of fans, arguably though.

Erica is not just about endorsing deals, she is also carving a niche for herself. At the age of 24 in 2018, she founded Erica Nlewedim Foundation in 2018; a non-governmental organisation to cater for underprivileged children. Her foundation undertakes periodical visits to orphanages homes and make donations.

Also, In December 2019, Erica Nlewedim Foundation launched its Hunger Heroes Campaign which successfully fed 1000 less privileged individuals on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria.

She is the indisputable Chief Executive Officer of her Luxury hair brand, Beluxia Hair. Erica’s case is a case of who God has blessed, no one can curse.

Happy birthday Stargirl!

