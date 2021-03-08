News

Again, Bandits Abduct 30 Villagers in Niger Community

No fewer than 30 villagers were on Monday, March 8 reportedly kidnapped in Kutunku village in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

A source quoted in the Thisday report said that the heavily armed bandits stormed the village on foot and rounded up the villagers.

The terrorists were said to have hidden their motorcycles in an orchard close to the village and from there trekked to the community, a development that did not arouse the suspicion of the villagers until it was late.

