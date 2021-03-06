Ace Broadcaster, Actor Sadiq Daba Laid to Rest in Lagos

By Eric Elezuo

The remains of veteran broadcaster and Nollywood actor, Sadiq Abubakar Daba have been interred at the Agege cemetery amid outburst of emotions from close family members and industry colleagues.

Daba, who came into acting limelight in the early 80s and featured as Bitrus in the now rested sitcom, Cock crow at Dawn, died on Wednesday evening at a Lagos hospital. He also featured on another NTA soap, Behind the Clouds.

A very loved television star, the actor-cum broadcaster has had a long career in broadcasting with the Nigerian Television Authority.

Premium Times incidentally reported having a chat with the deceased on Tuesday barely 24 hours before he died, where he expressed displeasure with the news of his illness making the rounds. The paper quoted the thespian as saying that despite his ailment, he is not begging for financial assistance as speculated on social media.

His last movie appearance however, was in Kunle Afolayan’s movie, ‘Citation’ which was released in October 2020.

In November 2017, Sadiq Daba went public with his illness, revealing that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. This was coming barely months after he was hospitalised for months due to leukemia.

Daba was a co-host in the popular programme, AM Express, with late Yinka Craig (who died of a similar illness in 2008)

He won an Academy award in Kunle Afolayan‘s October 1 for his role as Inspector Waziri

Daba was 69 years old, and survived by his wife and children.

