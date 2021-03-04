See Full List of Officers, Soldiers Who Deserted the Army

The Nigerian Army has declared a total of 12 officers and 89 soldiers wanted for deserting the war front in Borno State.

The army authorities have also frozen the banks accounts of the affected personnel.

Military sources told PREMIUM TIMES the soldiers absconded from duty after insurgents attacked their camps in Marte and Dikwa Local Government Areas of Borno State, leaving scores of their colleagues dead.

This newspaper had exclusively reported how at least seven soldiers of the Nigerian Army were confirmed dead after Boko Haram terrorists attacked Marte.

The soldiers, attached to the 15 Task Force Battalion, were ambushed and dislodged after hours of intense fighting, sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

According to those familiar with the matter, the troops were overwhelmed and could not withstand the superior firepower of the terrorists.

The unit then tactically retreated and relocated to Dikwa, which was attacked again.

The Nigerian Army recently announced the recovery of Marte and other communities.

Order to apprehend deserters

Military insiders said the order to arrest and freeze bank accounts of the fleeing soldiers came from authorities of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno.

Various formations of the army have been notified to immediately apprehend and deliver any of the soldiers found in their areas of responsibilities.

An internal memo to that effect has already been circulated to various formations, our sources said.

Full list of the officers and soldiers who deserted the army:

GY Mohammed EP Nwangwu US Muhammad EG Utok A Ibrahim US Ibrahim ME Ochei EN Essien FC Maduako KO Adejare S Mammada YJ Ishaya Muazu Yusuf Musa Usman Idris Garba Chigbo John Aminu Mohammed Godfrey Samuel Christopher Silas Okoro Emeka Meze Hillary Zakka Peter Onyebuchi Kennedy Okunola Oluwasegun Suoyefe Abiola Mwankat Shalmak Ekekien Peter Daniel Emmanuel John Monday Yakubu Amos Aminu Saidu Pius Okoro Kenebra Shedrach Dominic Eworo Ojo Oluwasegun Nura Lawal Yakubu Suleiman Johnson Chorus Isah Shaibu Nasiru Hamisu Jibrin Sa’adu John Ukpenkune Umar Sani Mustapha Suleiman Isiaq Adam Muhammed Ahmed John Richard Kabiru Hashimu Awuna Monday Isah John Zamani Fidelis Abubakar Adam Philip Chia Ogundipe GBenga Samson Unite Francis Audu Abubakar Musa Ibrahim Adamu Sadiq Abubakar Lawal Abdullahi Ajala David Suleiman Jamilu Okoro Ama Sunday Sule Aimato Abdulsalam Abubakar Musa Suleiman Kabiru Onu Kingsley Buba Usman James John Hussaini Adamu Shamsudeen Ismail Saidu Sani Abdullahi Musa Abubakar Yahaya Edosa Aigboje Ibrahim Umar Chukwujekwu Okenwa Abdullahi Usman Ukali Emmanuel Joseph Benard Ewubare Gold Abimiku Sunday Ibrahim Mansur Joseph Ayuba Ayanyemi Tayo Remember Jeremiah Jimoh Adesina Ukwokori Precious Ayawei Ayibatemi Kalu Sunday Abdulkadir Ahmed Osakwe Festus N Badamashi Omokafe Levi Pwagureno Paul Pilate Saddam Bello Musa Moses Ayo Ademu Alih Ogobi Fredrick Benedict Uduebor

