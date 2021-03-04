Headline

See Full List of Officers, Soldiers Who Deserted the Army

Eric
The Nigerian Army has declared a total of 12 officers and 89 soldiers wanted for deserting the war front in Borno State.

The army authorities have also frozen the banks accounts of the affected personnel.

Military sources told PREMIUM TIMES the soldiers absconded from duty after insurgents attacked their camps in Marte and Dikwa Local Government Areas of Borno State, leaving scores of their colleagues dead.

This newspaper had exclusively reported how at least seven soldiers of the Nigerian Army were confirmed dead after Boko Haram terrorists attacked Marte.

The soldiers, attached to the 15 Task Force Battalion, were ambushed and dislodged after hours of intense fighting, sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

According to those familiar with the matter, the troops were overwhelmed and could not withstand the superior firepower of the terrorists.

The unit then tactically retreated and relocated to Dikwa, which was attacked again.

The Nigerian Army recently announced the recovery of Marte and other communities.

Order to apprehend deserters

Military insiders said the order to arrest and freeze bank accounts of the fleeing soldiers came from authorities of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno.

Various formations of the army have been notified to immediately apprehend and deliver any of the soldiers found in their areas of responsibilities.

An internal memo to that effect has already been circulated to various formations, our sources said.

Full list of the officers and soldiers who deserted the army:

  1. GY Mohammed
  2. EP Nwangwu
  3. US Muhammad
  4. EG Utok
  5. A Ibrahim
  6. US Ibrahim
  7. ME Ochei
  8. EN Essien
  9. FC Maduako
  10. KO Adejare
  11. S Mammada
  12. YJ Ishaya
  13. Muazu Yusuf
  14. Musa Usman
  15. Idris Garba
  16. Chigbo John
  17. Aminu Mohammed
  18. Godfrey Samuel
  19. Christopher Silas
  20. Okoro Emeka
  21. Meze Hillary
  22. Zakka Peter
  23. Onyebuchi Kennedy
  24. Okunola Oluwasegun
  25. Suoyefe Abiola
  26. Mwankat Shalmak
  27. Ekekien Peter
  28. Daniel Emmanuel
  29. John Monday
  30. Yakubu Amos
  31. Aminu Saidu
  32. Pius Okoro
  33. Kenebra Shedrach
  34. Dominic Eworo
  35. Ojo Oluwasegun
  36. Nura Lawal
  37. Yakubu Suleiman
  38. Johnson Chorus
  39. Isah Shaibu
  40. Nasiru Hamisu
  41. Jibrin Sa’adu
  42. John Ukpenkune
  43. Umar Sani
  44. Mustapha Suleiman
  45. Isiaq Adam
  46. Muhammed Ahmed
  47. John Richard
  48. Kabiru Hashimu
  49. Awuna Monday
  50. Isah John
  51. Zamani Fidelis
  52. Abubakar Adam
  53. Philip Chia
  54. Ogundipe GBenga
  55. Samson Unite
  56. Francis Audu
  57. Abubakar Musa
  58. Ibrahim Adamu
  59. Sadiq Abubakar
  60. Lawal Abdullahi
  61. Ajala David
  62. Suleiman Jamilu
  63. Okoro Ama
  64. Sunday Sule
  65. Aimato Abdulsalam
  66. Abubakar Musa
  67. Suleiman Kabiru
  68. Onu Kingsley
  69. Buba Usman
  70. James John
  71. Hussaini Adamu
  72. Shamsudeen Ismail
  73. Saidu Sani
  74. Abdullahi Musa
  75. Abubakar Yahaya
  76. Edosa Aigboje
  77. Ibrahim Umar
  78. Chukwujekwu Okenwa
  79. Abdullahi Usman
  80. Ukali Emmanuel
  81. Joseph Benard
  82. Ewubare Gold
  83. Abimiku Sunday
  84. Ibrahim Mansur
  85. Joseph Ayuba
  86. Ayanyemi Tayo
  87. Remember Jeremiah
  88. Jimoh Adesina
  89. Ukwokori Precious
  90. Ayawei Ayibatemi
  91. Kalu Sunday
  92. Abdulkadir Ahmed
  93. Osakwe Festus N
  94. Badamashi Omokafe
  95. Levi Pwagureno
  96. Paul Pilate Saddam
  97. Bello Musa
  98. Moses Ayo
  99. Ademu Alih
  100. Ogobi Fredrick
  101. Benedict Uduebor

