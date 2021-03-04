Saraki’s Ikoyi Properties not Acquired with Proceeds of Crime, Says Court

Earlier this afternoon, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos rejected an application brought before it by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in which the agency sought the permanent forfeiture of some of my properties to the Federal Government.

In its judgment, the Court declared that the agency woefully failed to produce any evidence to support its claims that the properties were paid for with funds sourced from Kwara State Govt House. The Court further held that the evidence before it showed the purchase of properties was legal and as such cannot be said to be done with the proceeds of crime.

If you recall, the Federal High Court had also previously rejected an application brought before it by the EFCC seeking the permanent forfeiture of my home in Ilorin to the Federal Government on the same grounds. In 2018, the Supreme Court held that there was no evidence to support the claims of corruption levelled against me by the agency while giving its judgment in appeals filed before it challenging the judgments of the Code of Conduct Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

I thank the Almighty Allah who has given me the opportunity to serve my State and Country; and who has given me the strength to continually fight to assert my innocence. By His grace, I have always served with diligence, honour and integrity and I will continue to do so.

I have always believed in the judiciary as the bastion that protects and upholds the rights and liberties of citizens in any democracy. And for this reason, I express my gratitude to the Court for upholding the laws of our land.

It is my fervent hope that this judgment will put an end to the campaign of calumny waged against my person and allow me focus on my life as a law-abiding Nigerian citizen.

-ABS

