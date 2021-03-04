Jangebe School Watchman Was Involved in Schoolgirls’ Abduction, Zamfara Gov Alleges

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has fingered the watchman of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, where about 300 students were abducted last week, of being complicit in the incident.

He also said repentant bandits held talks with their unrepentant counterparts and were able to secure the release of the schoolgirls.

Matawalle spoke on Wednesday while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme monitored by The PUNCH.

The governor had said Nigerians will be shocked if they know the identities of those behind the mass abduction.

When asked to reveal the identities of masterminds of the abduction, Matawalle said, “The security agents in the state are aware that when we were trying to rescue these children without paying ransom, other people were behind talking to them that money will be given to them that they shouldn’t release them to the state government.

“This is a complete sabotage for my government and we have a lot of intelligence on this and I am going to inform the relevant authorities.

“The children have mentioned the watchman of the school, that after releasing them, the bandits were telling them that they should greet the watchman for them, they even mentioned his name that he was the one who gave them the go-ahead to come, he was involved.

“They (the schoolgirls) have said this before the commissioner of police in Zamfara State.

“I assure Nigerians that investigation will be carried out and all the people involved will be known.”

The Punch

