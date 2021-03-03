Burna Boy Shortlisted to Perform at 2021 Grammy Awards

Burna Boy will perform at the 2021 Grammy pre-show which will be livestreamed on GRAMMY.com at 3 p.m. EST on March 14.

The premiere ceremony will be hosted by Jhene Aiko. It will kick off with an ensemble of previous Grammy nominees including Gregory Porter, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Regina Carter, and Kamasi Washington performing “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)” in tribute to the late legend Marvin Gaye.

Burna Boy was is nominated at the 2021 Grammy Awards in the Best Global Music Category alongside Tuareg desert rock group Tinariwen, NYC afrobeat outfit Antibalas, Brazilian-American Bebel Gilberto, and British-Indian sitar player Anoushka Shankar. Previously known as the international category of Best World Music Album, the category was renamed to “make it more modern and inclusive.”

This is Burna Boy’s second Grammy nomination after losing to the iconic Angelique Kidjo during the last ceremony. Considering the praise Twice as Tall has received, we hope this is the year he takes the award home.

