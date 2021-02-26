Stop Disbursement of Judgment Debts to Avoid Contempt of Court, Femi Kehinde Tells AGF, Finance Minister

The Principal Partner of Femi Kehinde and Co, Hon Femi Kehinde, has asked the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, and the Minister of Finance to halt the disbursement of liquidation of judgment debts on behalf of Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), states and Local Governments to avoid contempt of court.

Kehinde had last year, sued Ned Nwoko’s law firm, the Oyo State government, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, the Accountant General of the Federation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ministry of Finance and four others over the refusal of the law firm to pay 40 per cent of the sum of the N1 billion paid to it by the Oyo State government, through the Incorporated Trustees of Nigerian Governor’s Forum.

In the suit slated for March 18, 2021, for hearing, the plaintiff had also asked the court to restrain the Oyo State government, Nigerian Governors’ Forum and three others from making any payment as it relates to professional or consultancy fees in respect to foreign loan recovery.

The Tribune

