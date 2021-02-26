Featured

Security Agents in Foiled Attempt to Arrest Activist Sunday Igboho

Eric 2 hours ago
0 27 Less than a minute

There was an attempt today to arrest the self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, by combined security operatives along the Lagos Ibadan expressway.

Reports have it that Sunday Igboho was on his way to Lagos to visit Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a Yoruba leader and an Elder statement.

Recall that Sunday Igboho had issued a 7-day ultimatum to killer Fulani herdsmen in South-West Nigeria, following series of kidnappings and killings allegedly perpetrated by killer herdsmen operating in the southwest forest reserves.

Eric

Related Articles

Makinde Orders Demolition of Ibadan House of Horror

November 6, 2019

Osun: Our Agreement with Omisore – Oshiomhole

September 29, 2018

Platinum Apartments and Suites: Comfort and Style Remixed

April 14, 2018

Sanwo-Olu Pledges Enabling Environment for Technology Growth as Governor

November 11, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: