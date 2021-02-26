OAU Postpones Post-UTME Screening, Changes Mode

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has postponed its post-UTME screening exercise expected to hold Friday, February 27, 2021.

This was contained in a press statement by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, titled, ‘change of date and mode of conducting the post-UTME exercise,’ on Thursday.

The statement read in part, “OAU after a careful review of recent happenings within and outside the campus, has decided to change the mode of conduct of this year’s POST-UTME screening to ONLINE VERSION. Consequently, the exercise will no longer commence on Saturday, 27th, February 2021 as earlier scheduled.

“Information on the new commencement date and other relevant issues will be available on https://admissions. oauife.edu.ng from Friday, February 26.

“Candidates who have registered for the screening are to please note these changes. We wish all candidates the best of luck.” The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...