NUJ Cautions Gumi Against Unguarded ‘Criminal’ Comments

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the remarks made on Arise TV last Wednesday by Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi, in which he labeled journalists as criminals for calling bandits criminals.

The NUJ National President, Mr. Chris Isiguzo, in a statement Friday, expressed disgust at the unprovoked attack of the Islamic cleric on journalists, wondering what the rationale could be.

The NUJ statement reads thus in full:

“The Nigeria Union of Journalists condemns in the strongest of terms the remarks made on Arise TV last Wednesday by Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi where he labeled Journalists as criminals for calling bandits criminals. We do not see any correlation between journalism and criminality.

“Specifically, Sheik Gumi said “you are emphasising on criminality, I don’t know. Even the Press (journalists) are criminals too because they are putting oil into fire [sic]. These people are listening to you, don’t address them as criminals”. It is instructive to note that one of the gangs that was recently interviewed by Nigerian journalist, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz and published in Daily Trust of today where the bandit leader insisted on being introduced properly as “Kachalla Halilu Sububu Seno, Leader of all Terrorists. He is the Leader.” Yet Malam Gumi insists they are not criminals.

Like this: Like Loading...