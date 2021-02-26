Normalcy Restored Along Kaduna–Jebba Road As Defence Hqtrs Warns Miscreants

The army has successfully quelled an uprising along the Kaduna-Jebba, where some people identified as miscreants blocked the expressway, and were turning back vehicles with agricultural produce from the north heading down south.

A press statement signed by the Acting Director Defence Information

Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the development, and added that a Stern warning has been issued miscreants to desist from such henceforth, to avoid unsavoury situation.

The statement:

The Defence Headquarters has been notified of a video trend on social media indicating that trucks and other similar vehicles conveying agricultural products from the North, heading towards the southern part of the country were being prevented and turned back along Kaduna – Jebba road by some unscrupulous elements.

The Defence Headquarters wishes to clarify that following the tension generated by the incident, joint troops comprising the military and other security agencies were deployed to clear the Jebba – Kaduna road and have since restored normalcy in the general area. There is currently free flow of traffic along the axis.

Members of the public, commuters and residents are please urged to go about their normal businesses. This is also to give a stern warning to any unscrupulous group or persons who are aiming at disrupting legitimate economic and commercial activities by preventing free flow of traffic and movement of goods in a bid to generate clashes along ethnic divides to desist from such unpatriotic acts or face the wrath of the law. Members of the public are also urged to promptly report anyone found engaged in such atrocious activities to security operatives.

