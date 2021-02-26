DON’T GIVE UP: The Empire State of Possibilities (Pt.2)

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

Those who have been deeply hurt by life are generally the ones who can feel the pain of others in a heartbeat. Those who have endured adversity become humbled by life, and as a result, are more open, compassionate and real. We may not like suffering when it visits us, but it serves us very well: it cracks the shells that covers our hearts and empties us of the lies that we have clung to about who we are, why we are here, and how this remarkable world of ours really functions. Once emptied, we can be refilled with all that good is, noble and true. We should understand that trouble is a tool of transformation in disguise if we don’t get carried away by choosing to allow them to do so. Joseph Campbell wrote: “where you stumble, there your treasures lie.”

We must see ourselves as work in progress and continue to challenge ourselves to use each day as empirical platforms to evolve into the higher realms of our divinely (authentic) ordained life. The reality is that we all have work to do, no matter how much work we have done on ourselves, no matter how much we have evolved or enlightened we may claim to be. Each of us has flaws to mend, to fix, and wounds within us that cry out to be healed. It is now our responsibility as individuals to brace up and heal up by submitting ourselves to the realities of what courage has to offer and purchasing what it is through the currency of Faith. Faith is a booster: when faith surges, courage is boosted to perform its role for our conquests. Faith perfects our works and deeds for the actualization of our desired goals or objectives. Every one of us, naturally has a splintered soul, as we try to reconcile being spiritual with being human. And the deeper we go within ourselves, the more we realize how little we know, for real. A wise man wrote: “the top of one mountain is the bottom of the next”; that is to say, as we reach the summit or peak of the mountain we are currently climbing, guess what we see? Other peaks to scale (surmount). This is what the reality is in life; that is why learning and growth never ends, as it helps us to remember and reclaim the greatness and wholeness that, sadly we have lost. Though we have our human limitations, which we must not always dwell on, but admit and take up the responsibility of removing the blocks that have kept us small or stagnated from becoming unbounded, unchained, illimitable, indestructible and indispensable in your areas of calling (and generation). Materialism only makes us live life from the outside, rather than on the inside. You must have been through a whole lot of demeaning situations or scenarios, but you need to understand that we grow most from our greatest challenges, and this is why I sometimes tell folks that life is a divine set-up to grow and outgrow, to create and re-create, to born and be re-born, to live and out-live. You will realize that experiences were agents sent to help you clean (polish) our acts and push (charges) us to move through our weaknesses and overcome them all. Life’s biggest hurts are, in truth, opportunities in disguise for personal growths for positive transformations and reclaiming our authentic “grace” and “power” which was lost. Embrace them for the gifts they are and that comes with them.

Through the highs and lows, don’t ever give up! It is your commitment to accept the responsibility for your part in all that has unfolded and to reach our authentic being, which is the full stature of Christ that we have been charged to grow into, by carrying our crosses, and then follow Christ Jesus. It is believed by many scholars of high repute that much of what you experience in life has been pre-scripted. But, I must unveil it that you, as human beings have the enormous amount of choices to create and re-create, modify and re-modify the beautiful lives of your dreams. You should also know and understand that “Fate” and your (Faith) choices work in concert to sculpt the look of your lives. And it is in your conscious choice-making (Faith) that, ultimately, your destinies are realized and fulfilled. To overlook or underrate this truth (fact) is to play the prey (victim). To disrepute or disregard this truth is to deny the grace and power that has been granted to you to create all that you ever need or want as a being.

Thank you all for reading.

