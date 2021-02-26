Dele Momodu Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Jab in London

By Eric Elezuo

Celebrity journalist and notable philanthropist, Chief Dele Momodu, has received a jab of the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19.

The veteran journalist made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Friday. He announced that he got his dose in faraway London, accompanied by his first son.

He wrote:

“I got my first dose of BioNTech Pfizer vaccine earlier this morning in London after a very smooth process and happy that I’m fine and writing tomorrow’s PENDULUM now. I was accompanied by my first son OLUPEKAN…”

Recall that not long ago, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, was vaccinated in Dubai.

