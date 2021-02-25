Featured

Victims of Crashed Airforce Plane for Burial Today

Eric 2 days ago
0 20 Less than a minute

Victims of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane, Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF 201) that crashed in Abuja would be buried with full military honours today, Thursday February 25

The aircraft crashed as it approached the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport after reporting engine failure in a bid to refuel.

The Nigerian Air Force announced the burial via an invitation sent to defence correspondents. It said the fallen personnel would be buried with full military honours.

NAF said the burial activities would commence by 7:30 am at the National Military Cemetery, Airport Road Abuja today.

The victims of the ill-fated aircraft include;

a. Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain).

b. Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot).

c. Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System (ATOS) Specialist).

d. Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist).

e. Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist).

f. Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist).

g. Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician)

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has since ordered an investigation into the incident.

He said the deceased persons were going to Minna, Niger State to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in connection with the efforts to secure the release of the 42 abducted students and staff of Government Science College Kagara, Niger State.

Eric

Related Articles

Meet Top Three PDP Governorship Aspirants in Ekiti State

April 21, 2018

Exclusive: Femi Otedola May Pick Lagos PDP Governorship Ticket

September 11, 2018

Siege to Dino Melaye’s House is to Arrest Him, Say Police

December 29, 2018

PDP Leads in Gwarimpa, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Other FCT Towns

February 24, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: