The Senate has confirmed Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bawa was able to convinced the Senate of his preparedness after presenting his intimidating credentials. The Senate had no choice but no ask him to take a bow and go.

Bawa was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari months after Ibrahim Magu was suspended as Acting Chairman of the EFCC over corruption charges.

Like this: Like Loading...