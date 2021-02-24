Kidnapping: Hon. Shina Pellar Visits Niger Governor

Following the recent abduction of school boys and general unrest in Niger state,Member of the Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Shina Peller has paid a courtesy visit to the State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

The lawmaker who represents the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency in Oyo State also extended his sympathy to the governor over the recent happenings within the State and prayed for the safe return of the students.

According ti him in recent times, Governor Bello has earned numerous accolades and recognition for his groundbreaking accomplishments within the State.

” In fact, he was solely responsible for transforming Niger State from a primarily civil service state to the 4th largest destination of capital investment within Nigeria.

” It will also be recalled that the governor recently acquired a drone in order to combat insecurity within the State. However, the Federal Government is yet to give it a stamp of approval.

” Taking all these into consideration, it is deeply saddening that despite Governor Bello’s positive developmental onslaught within the State, his accomplishments have been tarnished with the recent abductions and acts of banditry carried out by criminals.

“However, we are positive that Governor Bello will remain undaunted and overcome these obstacles within the next few weeks as he has done in the past. With his reputation for being proactive and committed to service, the current state of unrest will soon be a thing of the past.

“As Nigerians, the recent abductions within Niger state calls for a moment of sober reflection on our attitude towards criminal attitudes and tribal generalizations.

“The print and online media has been agog with news of ‘Fulani herdsmen’, thereby painting an entire tribe with the same tainted brush.

“However, the internal attacks have shown us that it is inherently wrong to profile all members of the Fulani tribe as criminals. Criminals will be criminals regardless of their ethnicity, tribe or race.

“We can only pray and hope that Niger State will be restored to its past glory in no time at all.

Hon Peller commended Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for the great work he has done and is currently doing within the state.

